Why Flying Fish are Being Shocked by the Army Corp in Illinois
These fish really are trouble and the problems they cause are headed toward the Great Lakes. That's why the Army Corp of Engineers is quite literally trying to shock them out of the water. As I've previously shared, invasive carp are a big problem in Illinois rivers. It's so bad...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
kanecountyconnects.com
Don't Veer For Deer
In 2021, Kane County ranked 6th in the number of deer crashes in Illinois. The IIllinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) are reminding motorists to drive with caution as deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.
2022 voters' guide: Illinois
Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot measures could create new taxes and constitutional changes.How to vote in IllinoisActive registered voters can request a mail-in ballot until Nov. 3. Online voter registration ends Oct. 23. In-person early voting is now open and runs through Nov. 7. All ballots are due by 7pm Nov. 8. Be smart: Chicago has reduced...
Beyond the Race for Governor, This Illinois Election Will Feature Some Big Decisions
Voters heading to the polls this upcoming Election Day in Illinois will undoubtedly know about the race for governor, but there are several other major decisions that will be made as results pour in on Nov. 8. The balance of the state's Supreme Court, which brings with it questions over...
KWQC
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
ILLINOIS (KWQC) - When voters in Illinois take to the polls this November, in addition to voting for individual candidates, they will also decide whether or not to approve a new amendment to the state constitution. Amendment 1, or the “Right to Collective Bargaining Measure” aims to add the right...
walls102.com
Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
starvedrock.media
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Friday Football Fever (10-21-22)
WCIA — Watch Friday Football Fever from Week 9 with 16 games including video wins Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, Prairie Central, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Maroa-Forsyth, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Villa Grove, Cumberland, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Pana, Shelbyville and Glenwood. FOOTBALL Big Twelve Normal West 7, Centennial 0 Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3 (Thursday) Central Illinois Clinton 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Illinois’ Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
WSPY NEWS
Cougar killed in Illinois
With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
A Powerful Pritzker Administration Insider Cashed In as a Consultant
Shortly after she left her state job as a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, longtime political operative Nikki Budzinski collected more than $500,000 in consulting and other fees in 10 months, including more than $80,000 from a Springfield lobbyist Budzinski helped while working for the governor. At least $100,000...
Illinois’ surprising top rated fast-food chain
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On busy days or times when cooking doesn’t seem enjoyable, Americans turn to fast food. Around 37% of U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. It’s cheap, swift and tasty, with no cooking or dishes. And you can find a different fast food option on nearly any corner. Whether it’s the golden […]
