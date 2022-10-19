ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carroll, IL

WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Don't Veer For Deer

In 2021, Kane County ranked 6th in the number of deer crashes in Illinois. The IIllinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) are reminding motorists to drive with caution as deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.​
KANE COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

2022 voters' guide: Illinois

Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot measures could create new taxes and constitutional changes.How to vote in IllinoisActive registered voters can request a mail-in ballot until Nov. 3. Online voter registration ends Oct. 23. In-person early voting is now open and runs through Nov. 7. All ballots are due by 7pm Nov. 8. Be smart: Chicago has reduced...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Friday Football Fever (10-21-22)

WCIA — Watch Friday Football Fever from Week 9 with 16 games including video wins Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, Prairie Central, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Maroa-Forsyth, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Villa Grove, Cumberland, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Pana, Shelbyville and Glenwood. FOOTBALL Big Twelve Normal West 7, Centennial 0 Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3 (Thursday) Central Illinois Clinton 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Much Money Illinois’ Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Cougar killed in Illinois

With farm harvest season continuing, white-tail deer are on the run out of fields and onto roadways. In DeKalb County on Sunday night, a vehicle collision was first reported involving a deer. Instead it was a cougar. First reported as a deer, the cougar was running across Interstate 88 near...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois’ surprising top rated fast-food chain

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — On busy days or times when cooking doesn’t seem enjoyable, Americans turn to fast food. Around 37% of U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. It’s cheap, swift and tasty, with no cooking or dishes. And you can find a different fast food option on nearly any corner. Whether it’s the golden […]
ILLINOIS STATE

