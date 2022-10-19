Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry Reflected On Taking 55 Vicodin Every Day At One Point While Filming "Friends": "I Couldn't Stop Because The Disease And The Addiction Is Progressive"
"Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'
Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
Matthew Perry thought girlfriends would ‘annihilate’ him
Matthew Perry revealed he was “burned” so badly by women who were after his “money,” that he eventually felt like everyone he dated was going to “annihilate” him. The “Friends” alum, 53, got candid about looking for love and struggling with addiction ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “That was me afraid,” he told People in an article published on Wednesday, where he explained why he was always the one to end his relationships. “That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them,” Perry continued....
Matthew Perry: I ‘nearly died’ a few years ago when colon burst from drug use
Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” a few years ago at age 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse. While the “Friends” alum said at the time of his health scare that he suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” he now admits that he actually spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to treat the health crisis. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he told People. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO...
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Near-Death Experience From Opioid Overuse: 'I Had a 2 Percent Chance to Live'
Matthew Perry is telling all in a new memoir, sharing details about a near-death experience he faced just a few years ago as a result of his battle with addiction. "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," he says in a new cover story for People. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober -- and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction -- to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
Matthew Perry remembers Jennifer Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse
Matthew Perry praised Jennifer Aniston for being a good friend amidst his sobriety struggles. The actor, who recently revealed he “nearly” died from heavy drug use, said his “Friends” co-star confronted him about his scary drug and alcohol use at the height of his career. In...
Courteney Cox’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth From Her ‘Friends’ Salary and More: How She Makes Money
Could she BE any richer? Courteney Cox has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth thanks to her multi-million-dollar salary during her time on Friends, her longtime career in entertainment and more. Keep scrolling to see how Courteney makes money!. What Is Courteney Cox’s Net Worth?. The Alabama native is worth...
Matthew Perry Says He Looks Forward to Being a Husband and Father: 'I'm Not Afraid of Love Anymore'
The Friends star is releasing his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, on Nov. 1 Matthew Perry insists he's no longer afraid of love. The Friends star, 53, is opening up about all his past relationships in a new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which details his journey in life and his struggles with addiction. "That was me afraid," he says of being the one to end almost all of his romances — including an engagement — in PEOPLE's cover story this week. "That is what I manifest, something...
Matthew Perry Says Friends Cast Rallied Around Him at Height of His Addiction: 'They Were Patient'
The Friends star is releasing his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing on Nov. 1 When Matthew Perry was first cast as Chandler Bing on Friends, he was 24 years old and "just a guy desperate for fame, thinking that fame would fix everything," he tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I was just 'on' all the time." But now, in a candid interview to discuss his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry, 53, reflects on his journey — and...
Matthew Perry Reveals Opioid Abuse Put Him in a 2-Week Coma: ‘I’m Grateful to Be Alive’
Matthew Perry has revealed his opioid addiction became so severe that he “nearly died” four years ago at age 49 after his colon burst from abusing the drug. Speaking with People in the lead-up to his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” the “Friends” star said the incident put him in a two-week coma and family was told he had a 2% chance to live. He also had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.
Jennifer Aniston Steps Out In A Black Turtleneck While Filming 'The Morning Show' With Jon Hamm In New York City
Jennifer Aniston was spotted on set of The Morning Show this week, and fans can’t get enough of her chic fall outfit! The Friends icon, 53, rocked the perfect New York City fall day ensemble— a black turtleneck sweater, a cropped matching blazer with tortoiseshell buttons, flared classic blue jeans and pointed-toe black heels.
Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober
Matthew Perry only has to “look down” at his stomach scars from 14 surgeries to remind him to stay sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, went under the knife several times, had to use a colostomy bag for nine months and went to rehab 15 times amid his drink and drug addictions – which saw him at one point drop to 128lbs (9 stone) in weight.
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
