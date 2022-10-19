Matthew Perry revealed he was “burned” so badly by women who were after his “money,” that he eventually felt like everyone he dated was going to “annihilate” him. The “Friends” alum, 53, got candid about looking for love and struggling with addiction ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” “That was me afraid,” he told People in an article published on Wednesday, where he explained why he was always the one to end his relationships. “That is what I manifest, something that’s wrong with them. And then I break up with them,” Perry continued....

3 DAYS AGO