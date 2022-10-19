Read full article on original website
Willie Hinds
3d ago
first you can have it then you can't wtf. of course it smells it always will if you have it in your presence. just another way for the government to make money
3
edward reynolds
3d ago
too medicated to be driving. prescription medications like Marijuana and hydrocodone still produce impairment. She needs medical treatment, addiction treatment, but certainly not criminal arrest.
2
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
villages-news.com
Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana
A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop. David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Villager to spend another month in jail after DUI arrest in Mercedes
A 75-year-old Villager will be spending at least another month in jail after a drunk driving arrest in her Mercedes. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, is due back in Sumter County Court on Nov. 17. She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
villages-news.com
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man faces first-degree murder charge in drug overdose
An August death from a fentanyl overdose led authorities to take a Beverly Hills man into custody for murder. John Dylan Gromling was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, which resulted in the overdose death of Inverness 53-year-old Bruce William Payne, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release on Friday.
fox13news.com
Drug dealer arrested in Citrus County man's fentanyl overdose death
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Beverly Hills drug dealer was arrested in the overdose death of 53-year-old Inverness man, according to Citrus County deputies. John Dylan Gromling, 30, was arrested for first-degree felony murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said he's accused of distributing fentanyl to Bruce William Payne, 53, who was found dead in his Inverness home back on August 15.
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
fox35orlando.com
Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
click orlando
Deputies ID man who died after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car and later died of his injuries Thursday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update. Investigators said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m....
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of attempting to get student into car near Lake County bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a student reported being approached by a man, who attempted to get the boy to get into his car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 12-year-old East Ridge Middle School student was standing at a bus stop in Clermont near 3rd Avenue, deputies said.
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
villages-news.com
Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son
A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando. The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people on Tuesday and took in 20 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were found inside an apartment in the Baldwin Park neighborhood. The DEA said it...
click orlando
63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
