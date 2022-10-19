There's more to a smart home than bulbs and switches. A connected smart home is not alien to me. I’ve been dipping my toes into the world of smart homes ever since the first smart plugs and bulbs hit the market and went so far as to automate my air conditioner with a smart infrared blaster. I’ve even built and written about my own smart light strip solution. So when it came time to replace my old washing machine, the choice was obvious — I needed a fully connected appliance. It’s now been a few months since I switched over to a Samsung smart washing and drying machine, and the experience has been blissful. In fact, I’m convinced that this is the future we’re all heading towards.

16 HOURS AGO