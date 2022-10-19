ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork BOE reaches agreement with teachers and support staff unions

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Education Association has reached an agreement with the Clear Fork Valley Local School District board of education. School board president Lori McKee confirmed the board unanimously approved a new contract agreement Thursday. The union had already voted in favor of the agreement. McKee said the board also voted to approve a contract with its support staff union.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

NAACP Mansfield to resume in-person Town Hall meetings Oct. 24

MANSFIELD -- In the past, the Mansfield Branch NAACP under the leadership of the late Wayne McDowell Criminal Justice chair had annual town hall meetings in collaboration with the Cleveland EEOC. NAACP has announced that Criminal Justice Chair, Alomar Davenport is resuming town hall meetings.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland County farmers plan ahead for Spring’s wet-weather woes

ASHLAND — It’s no secret that Ohio’s weather patterns are changing. Higher frequency, higher intensity rain events are becoming more of the norm than the exception. But for Ashland County farmers, these changes aren’t just an inconvenience, they are threat to their very livelihood.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Uniontown Lake blazes early victory trail over Uniontown Green

It was Uniontown Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Uniontown Green 55-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21. Uniontown Lake drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Uniontown Green after the first quarter.
GREEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Illinois man killed in Richland County crash on I-71

PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers unleash Reese to roll over Madison in Battle of Mansfield

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese is just a junior, but he knows well the importance of beating his school's arch-rival. Reese made sure that's exactly how Friday night's Ohio Cardinal Conference clash played out, too. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and scored on his own 9-yard run to topple Madison 37-13 at Ram Field in the 57th Battle of Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Beverly Fort Frye cancels check from Williamstown

Beverly Fort Frye put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Williamstown in a 30-20 decision on October 21 in Ohio football action. Beverly Fort Frye opened with an 8-6 advantage over Williamstown through the first quarter.
WILLIAMSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Lucas Halloween Parade

Lucas' 2022 Halloween Parade featured first responder vehicles, the Lucas High School Homecoming court and business owners passing out candy. The parade started behind St. Paul Lutheran Church and ended at the Lucas Community Center with awards to people who dressed up.
LUCAS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy