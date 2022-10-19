ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
NEWINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Joy of Art! Program at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain hosting juried art competition; here's how to enter

NEW BRITAIN – The Joy of Art! Program at the Hospital for Special Care is hosting its Juried Art Competition and Exhibition in November and is looking for submissions. Artists have the opportunity to submit up to two original 2D rendered works in different media, except photography and sculptures. Oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, mixed media, pen and ink and drawing or graphics will all be accepted for submission. The pieces must be limited to 42 inches, including frame, in any direction, and must be wired for hanging.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Shop and help your neighbors in need at same time; here's how

NEWINGTON – Go shopping and help your neighbors in need at the same time: that’s the offer the GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Womens’ Club has for local residents this weekend. The club is hosting a fundraiser at Karma’s Closet Consignment Boutique, 3153 Berlin Tpke., Newington this Saturday from 10...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Non-profit organization recruiting volunteers to help neighbors in New Britain

A statewide non-profit organization is recruiting volunteers to help their neighbors in need in the New Britain area. UR Community Cares recently received a $15,000 grant award from the Community Chest of New Britain and Berlin. UCC co-founder Michelle Puzzo contacted the Herald in hopes of increasing the organization’s outreach in the city.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sam’s Shoe Repair closes after 41 years in borough

Longtime Naugatuck shoe repairman Sam Pollastro, 83, has closed his Sam’s Shoe Repair Shop, 76 Church St., after 41 years. Pollastro, a native of Italy, came to the U.S. in 1961, without knowing English. He worked at a foundry, at a brass manufacturer, drove an oil truck for Mobil, ran a power plant at the Southbury Training School and even dug graves for $3.75 an hour before starting his shoe repair business.
NAUGATUCK, CT
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Storm Cloud

* I can live in a single family home. * I would prefer a fenced yard in my home. * I would like to live with kids 12 and up. * I would enjoy living with dogs but I would prefer a cat-free home. * I am a high energy...
NEWINGTON, CT
nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shopping plaza in Groton reopens after package found

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A shopping center in Groton is back open after police received a call about a suspicious package earlier Saturday. That package is no longer suspicious and there is no threat to the public. Around 12:30 p.m. someone who was shopping outside of the Groton Shopping Center...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
BRISTOL, CT

