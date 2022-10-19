NEW BRITAIN – The Joy of Art! Program at the Hospital for Special Care is hosting its Juried Art Competition and Exhibition in November and is looking for submissions. Artists have the opportunity to submit up to two original 2D rendered works in different media, except photography and sculptures. Oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, mixed media, pen and ink and drawing or graphics will all be accepted for submission. The pieces must be limited to 42 inches, including frame, in any direction, and must be wired for hanging.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO