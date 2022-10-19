Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon-It's where the monsters go to hang out! Plainville, Connecticut...?Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
sheltonherald.com
7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
iheart.com
Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers
On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
New Britain Herald
Joy of Art! Program at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain hosting juried art competition; here's how to enter
NEW BRITAIN – The Joy of Art! Program at the Hospital for Special Care is hosting its Juried Art Competition and Exhibition in November and is looking for submissions. Artists have the opportunity to submit up to two original 2D rendered works in different media, except photography and sculptures. Oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, mixed media, pen and ink and drawing or graphics will all be accepted for submission. The pieces must be limited to 42 inches, including frame, in any direction, and must be wired for hanging.
New Britain Herald
Shop and help your neighbors in need at same time; here's how
NEWINGTON – Go shopping and help your neighbors in need at the same time: that’s the offer the GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Womens’ Club has for local residents this weekend. The club is hosting a fundraiser at Karma’s Closet Consignment Boutique, 3153 Berlin Tpke., Newington this Saturday from 10...
New Britain Herald
Art meets fashion for show featuring New Britain clothing designers at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – Art meets fashion this Sunday with the SAINTS BY S.J. X NBMAA: Retour de la Fleur Exhibition. Fashion lovers can check out the show and exhibit from 1-2 p.m. at the New Britain Museum of American Art. Local fashion designers and sisters Anise Saint-Juste and Natacha...
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
New Britain Herald
Non-profit organization recruiting volunteers to help neighbors in New Britain
A statewide non-profit organization is recruiting volunteers to help their neighbors in need in the New Britain area. UR Community Cares recently received a $15,000 grant award from the Community Chest of New Britain and Berlin. UCC co-founder Michelle Puzzo contacted the Herald in hopes of increasing the organization’s outreach in the city.
mycitizensnews.com
Sam’s Shoe Repair closes after 41 years in borough
Longtime Naugatuck shoe repairman Sam Pollastro, 83, has closed his Sam’s Shoe Repair Shop, 76 Church St., after 41 years. Pollastro, a native of Italy, came to the U.S. in 1961, without knowing English. He worked at a foundry, at a brass manufacturer, drove an oil truck for Mobil, ran a power plant at the Southbury Training School and even dug graves for $3.75 an hour before starting his shoe repair business.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Storm Cloud
* I can live in a single family home. * I would prefer a fenced yard in my home. * I would like to live with kids 12 and up. * I would enjoy living with dogs but I would prefer a cat-free home. * I am a high energy...
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Eyewitness News
Shopping plaza in Groton reopens after package found
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A shopping center in Groton is back open after police received a call about a suspicious package earlier Saturday. That package is no longer suspicious and there is no threat to the public. Around 12:30 p.m. someone who was shopping outside of the Groton Shopping Center...
Eyewitness News
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
trumbulltimes.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
