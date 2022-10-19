Read full article on original website
Bustle
Stormzy's “Hide & Seek” Is Inspired By A Real-Life Heartbreak
Hot on the heels of his cinematic masterpiece “Mel Made Me Do It” — a feast of star cameos and dexterous storytelling — Stormzy is back with another taster of his forthcoming new album, This Is What I Mean (out on Nov. 25). Though the South London rapper has never been one to shy away from self-reflection, there’s a tenderness to his latest track “Hide & Seek,” which sets it apart.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Bustle
The Crown Creator Defends The Series’ Biggest Controversy Amid Backlash
Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of The Crown Season 5 on Nov. 9, the show’s creators are once again facing backlash. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III ascension to the throne, concerns have been shared about the representation of the new monarch in the upcoming episodes. Sir John Major criticised the show for being “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction,” and now Dame Judi Dench has written a letter to The Times calling on Netflix to use disclaimers, accusing the show of “crude sensationalism.”
Bustle
The Meaning Of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Lyrics
Taylor Swift says she’s the problem on her new album Midnights — but her fans are likely to disagree. On the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero,” which came out at the stroke of midnight of Oct. 21, the 11-time Grammy winner pens some of the most confessional lyrics of her career, telling stories that reflect her deepest regrets of the past and darkest fears about her future.
Bustle
How Long Should I Wait For My Married Boyfriend To Leave His Wife?
Q: I have been involved with a married man for almost seven years. It started off innocently: I contacted him after moving across the country to the city where he works, where I barely knew anyone. He was an old college boyfriend, and things ended amicably — I’m friends with all my old boyfriends. I had a couple hours before picking my child up from school, and invited him for lunch. I had been to the gym, hadn’t showered, no makeup — was not trying to impress, just thought we would trade pictures of our children and catch up. We didn’t end up meeting that day, but started texting. We texted for four months before finding the time to meet. When we did, things changed quickly.
Bustle
New Taylor Swift Lyrics Might Reveal The Name Of Blake Lively’s Unborn Baby
Is the queen of Easter eggs at it again? As sleuthing Taylor Swift fans continue to sift through her Midnights lyrics for hidden gems, several of them are already convinced they’ve solved at least one mystery. The line in question arrives on the album’s fifth track, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” in which the 11-time Grammy winner sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May.”
Bustle
I Hate You’s Melissa Saint Is All About Good Energy
Melissa Saint’s life is about to change. She’s in the middle of packing when we jump on our call, preparing for her move back to West London from South. “I feel most at home in the West,” she tells me, “in neighbourhoods like Shepherd’s Bush, Notting Hill, and Ladbroke Grove. I grew up there, and love being surrounded by green spaces.”
Bustle
Every Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video
Hours after dropping Midnights, Taylor Swift released a music video for the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero.” The Swift-directed video, set in a '70s-style house, highlights the 11-time Grammy winner's biggest insecurities and fears. It’s an intense, yet funny video, and naturally features some incredible fashion. Allow me to break down the looks.
Bustle
Twitter Has All The Feels For Christina Aguilera's New "Beautiful" Music Video
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of self-harm and disordered eating. With her classic pop album Stripped celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, Christina Aguilera has released an updated “Beautiful” music video to mark World Mental Health Day. Considered groundbreaking when it was originally released back in 2002, the ballad is one of her biggest and best-known hits. The original music video spotlighted the negative effects of discrimination, bullying, and damaging body-image standards.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Appears To Revisit Her Chaotic First Meet With Joe Alwyn In “Mastermind”
There are some albums that release with a gentle pop and then there are those that are sprayed all over, bathing you in their glory whether you like it or not. Taylor Swift’s Midnights record, which dropped on midnight Oct. 21, is definitely the latter. In keeping with tradition, fans have been studying Swift’s new lyrics for any notable mentions, paying close attention to see if her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn is referenced.
Bustle
Twitter Believes Taylor Swift's Midnights Has Life-Changing Powers
During the action-packed MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022, Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing that her next album Midnights (aka TS10) was on the way. Prior to its release, Swift revealed that her latest project will tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” She explained: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams... For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we’ll meet ourselves.”
Bustle
Everything To Know About Netflix’s The Mole Season 2
More than two decades later, The Mole is back. The reality competition series first aired on ABC in 2001 and followed a group of people tasked with working together to increase a pot of money that a final contestant would win. The catch was that one of them was designated “the Mole” by producers, and that person’s goal was to sabotage all their efforts. At the end of each episode, the contestants would take a quiz about the Mole’s identity, and whoever scored the lowest was eliminated. Initially hosted by Anderson Cooper and eventually featuring celebrity contestants, the series lasted until 2008 before it was suddenly canceled.
Bustle
Are Cole & Zanab Still Together After Love Is Blind?
Cole Barnett might be one of the goofiest men on Love Is Blind Season 3, but that’s what ultimately attracted Zanab Jaffrey to him. After the two bonded over their personal histories and religion, they end up getting engaged. When they first meet in that Love Is Blind hallway, the attraction is real, and the two are all over each other — he even admits to scoping out her butt as she walks out, much to their delight.
Bustle
Product Spotlight: A Colorful New Eyeshadow Palette From An Independent, Black-Owned Brand
When you want to experiment with your makeup, no product is more up to the task than an eyeshadow palette. And if it's colorful, on-trend shades you're after, LeyMorriso Cosmetics has curated a floral-inspired palette that can be used any time of the year. The brand’s Le Fleuriste Eyeshadow Palette is packed with pigmented shadows to help you master various looks, from soft shades of peachy pink topped with shimmer to bold, smoked-out Burgundy. Ahead, find out all of the details on the Le Fleuriste Eyeshadow Palette — plus, more about the new beauty brand.
Bustle
Nicola Coughlan Wants To Make Megan Thee Stallion’s Bridgerton Dream Come True
If you watched Bridgerton and thought it could use more hot girl vibes, it seems you’re not alone. One Nicola Coughlan — aka Penelope Featherington, the heroine of Season 3 — is ready to give the ton something special. She just needs Shondaland to bring Megan Thee Stallion on board.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Bustle
There’s Been Some Major Love Island Baby Announcements in 2022
In case you missed it, or maybe you’ve been hiding under a rock, Love Island is now a twice-a-year occurrence. Well, at least from now on, anyway. The seventh season of the dating reality show saw us all glued to our screens every night at 9 p.m once again this summer, with plenty of Casa Amor drama and the introduction of now-dubbed TV royalty, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. In fact, this series brought in record-breaking audiences with the finale episode drawing in 3.4 million people, the show’s highest numbers since 2019.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Can’t Believe Midnights Broke A Major Spotify Record Already
Taylor Swift didn’t have to wait up to see if Midnights broke any records. Less than 24 hours after its Oct. 21 release, the 11-time Grammy winner’s 10th studio LP became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The music streaming service announced the news shortly after 6 p.m. on the same day Midnights dropped.
Bustle
Malorie Blackman Calls For Schools To Teach Black History Year-Round
Malorie Blackman, the popular British author of children’s series Noughts & Crosses, has called on schools to teach Black history all year round, and not simply as part of specific months, like Black History Month. The 60-year-old laureate told the BBC: “If you're talking about the history of Britain, then that history includes Black people and people of colour.”
