Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buglioni’s Overtime Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The highly anticipated 2022 national championship game rematch between the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team and No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth was nothing short of exciting. With just 59 seconds left on the clock in overtime at the OSU Ice Rink, junior forward Jenna Buglioni scored her second goal of the game to give the Buckeyes (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA) a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA).
No. 16 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Bentley with 3-1 Win
After a scoreless first stanza Ohio State notched the only goal of the second period, with Stephen Halliday converting on the power play. Bentley tied the game early in the third but Patrick Guzzo put the Buckeyes back ahead less than four minutes later and Kamil Sadlocha added an insurance goal. Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for the Buckeyes and the penalty kill was 4-for-4, including stopping a major chance for the Falcons in the third period.
Buckeyes in Action at ITA Midwest Regionals
This week, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are in Ann Arbor, Mich., for the ITA Midwest Regional Championship, which runs Thursday through Tuesday in the Varsity Tennis Center. Admission is free. The singles and doubles winners will receive automatic berths into the ITA National Fall Championships.
Buckeyes Close Regular Season Sunday vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State closes out the regular season at home this Sunday vs. No. 13 Northwestern. The Buckeyes can still secure a Top 4 seed and a home match in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament which starts next weekend. The match is set for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday and will be streamed on BTN+.
Buckeyes Push the Full 90 But Fall to MSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State pushed hard for the full 90 minutes on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against No. 6 Michigan State. But a late first half goal from the Spartans would prove to be the only difference in a 1-0 MSU win. The...
No. 13 Ohio State, Penn State Play to 1-All Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (8-1-5, 3-1-2) came back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-all draw with Penn State (5-4-4, 2-1-3) Friday in State College. Ohio State has tied a school record with five ties this season. The 1973, 2013 and 2014 teams all finished the season with five draws.
No. 16 Buckeyes Top Bentley, 9-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With points from 15 players, including multiple points from seven, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team defeated Bentley, 9-2, in a nonconference game Thursday evening in Value City Arena. Kamil Sadlocha and Jake Wise both scored twice for Ohio State to lead the way. The Buckeyes were ahead 2-0 after the first period and pushed the lead to 5-0 midway through the second. Bentley got on the board in the second but the Buckeyes responded for a 6-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Ohio State outscored the Falcons 3-1 in the third for the 9-2 final.
Stout Buckeye Defense Headlines 54-10 Victory over Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) led 26-10 at the half behind four field goals and then got the offense clicking over the final 30 minutes to defeat visiting Iowa (3-4, 1-3) 54-10 at Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud completed 20-of-30 passes for 286 yards and four...
Buckeyes to Appear on BTN Four Times in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Wrestling fans will be able to watch four Big Ten Conference matches in 2023 on the Big Ten Network, the conference office announced Thursday. The first opportunity will be when the Buckeyes travel to Indiana Jan. 6 to face the Hoosiers at 7 p.m. in Bloomington. Another road match, against rival Michigan, also will be carried by BTN Jan 27 in Ann Arbor. That match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Join Us: Back-to-Back Games of Ohio State vs. Iowa
This weekend, don’t miss both chances to watch a top-10 Buckeyes squad host the Hawkeyes!. On Friday, Oct. 21, the No. 6 women’s volleyball team looks to secure its eighth consecutive win starting at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the second-ranked football team returns to the ‘Shoe for a...
