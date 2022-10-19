ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

EXPLAINER: What is Louisiana’s ‘jungle primary’?

By MEG KINNARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8Oo9_0if1Xz5O00
FILE - Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country. Only they'll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state's government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

On Nov. 8, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country — only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff.

Here’s a look at Louisiana’s unique system, unofficially called a “jungle primary,” and discussions around changing it:

WHAT IS A ‘JUNGLE PRIMARY’?

In what’s thought of as a traditional primary, political candidates only compete against other contenders within their own parties for nominations, to then advance to the general election. States hold their primaries on a variety of dates, with winners competing with one another on the November ballot.

But in a “jungle primary” or “majority vote primary,” all candidates regardless of party run against each other on the same ballot. If no one candidate tops 50% in that primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a head-to-head runoff, which can end up pitting two Republicans or two Democrats against each other.

Even though it’s called a primary, this happens on general Election Day.

HAS LOUISIANA ALWAYS DONE THIS?

For state, parish and municipal elections, Louisiana has used an open primary system since 1975. It was designed by then-Gov. Edwin Edwards, who had faced two tough Democratic primary rounds in the 1971 election before his general election run against a Republican opponent who hadn’t had the same primary challenges.

Open primaries were first used for Louisiana’s federal elections in 1978, when state lawmakers changed rules for U.S. House and Senate. It’s not used for Louisiana’s presidential primary.

HAVE THERE BEEN PROBLEMS?

Louisiana didn’t use open primaries from 2008 to 2010 because of legal challenges.

Initially, state lawmakers set up Louisiana’s open primaries in late September or early October, with general election dates conforming with November’s federal election date. Candidates who exceeded the 50% primary threshold were declared “elected,” rendering the November general election date unnecessary for those contests.

That timeline yielded a lawsuit by a group of Louisiana voters, who challenged the open primary calendar based on the argument that federal law requires U.S. House and Senate members to be elected on the centralized November election date.

In 1997, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the system violated federal law, since “over 80% of the contested congressional elections in Louisiana have ended as a matter of law with the open primary.” Subsequent to that decision, Louisiana moved the congressional primary date to November’s federal election day, pushing any needed runoffs to December.

There have been a few tweaks. Primary day was briefly moved to October in 2005. A year later, Gov. Kathleen Blanco signed a law that closed Louisiana’s 2008 congressional primaries, but state lawmakers voted two years later to bring back nonpartisan federal primaries.

The system can lead to immensely crowded primary ballots, like one for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2016 that boasted 24 candidates.

HAVE THERE BEEN RECENT EFFORTS TO CHANGE THIS?

Last year, Louisiana lawmakers considered reinstituting closed primaries; that idea was ultimately scrapped.

Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell said she brought up the notion in part because of concerns that Louisiana’s open primary often has the state electing members of Congress later than the rest of the country.

In competitive congressional races, particularly for open seats without an incumbent, races often are pushed into a December runoff — a month after nearly every other state has settled its seats. Some Louisiana Republicans including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise argued that that system puts Louisiana’s newest congressional delegation members at a disadvantage in seniority, committee assignments and orientation sessions.

Other Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, actively lobbied against the bill — limited to congressional elections but seen as a possible stepping stone to wider closed primaries for other types of elections — arguing that changing the system would shrink voter participation, confuse and frustrate voters and lead to more partisanship.

The feud raised questions about whether the bill could pass, and Hewitt said she would continue studying the issue.

DO OTHER STATES DO ANYTHING SIMILAR?

Two states, California and Washington, use a “top two” primary format, using a common ballot listing all candidates. California candidates list party affiliations, whereas Washington candidates list party “preferences,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In both states, the top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election. But unlike in Louisiana, no one can win the job outright in the primary even if they get more than half the vote.

Nebraska legislators are elected on a nonpartisan basis, running without party designation and on the same primary ballot, a system not dissimilar to local nonpartisan elections across the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

For the first time this year, Alaska elections were being held under a unique new system that scraps party primaries and instead holds an open primary in which all candidates for a given race appear on ballots, regardless of party affiliation, followed by ranked voting in the general election.

This system, in place for both state and federal elections, was narrowly approved by voters in 2020 and upheld by the state Supreme Court earlier this year.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide

NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Governor John Bel Edwards encourages Louisiana to apply for student loan forgiveness

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications for federal government student loan forgiveness is officially open, and hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents can apply. According to Forbes, Under Biden’s plan, 40 million student loan borrowers may be able to receive $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness on federal loans by the U.S. Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Our Views: Our recommendations on constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Once again this fall, Louisiana voters must approve or reject a large number of constitutional amendments. While each has been placed before voters with a two-thirds vote of state legislators, the Louisiana Constitution is overburdened with amendments on relatively minor matters. Detailed legislation should be addressed in state law, but...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended her avoidance of local media in her bid for Arkansas governor on Friday as she appeared in her only debate ahead of next month’s election. Sanders, the Republican nominee who is heavily favored in the November election, has conducted few local interviews during her bid for the state’s top office. Sanders had agreed to only one debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Sanders said she’s been speaking directly to voters by campaigning around the state. “Freedom of the press is incredibly important, but with freedom of the press comes a great deal of responsibility,” Sanders said. “When they don’t live up to their end of the bargain, it forces some of us to go outside the box, which I have done every single day for the past two years.”
ARKANSAS STATE
lsuagcenter.com

After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest

(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 26. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could be fired or face other job-related repercussions for testing positive for a legal drug taken on the advice of a physician. A new state panel is searching for solutions to this potential problem that will protect workers and employers. Three […] The post Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy