Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Brentford Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
 3 days ago

The Chelsea Transfer Room writers offer their predictions ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea this evening.

Dylan McBennett

Tonight will be a tough game for Graham Potter and Chelsea, against a Brentford side who've had their number in the past. Thomas Frank has a fabulous side at his disposal, and Chelsea may feel the full effects of their injuries in this game. Ivan Toney is in top form, and for that reason alone I think this game will end up as a draw with Toney and Aubameyang scoring the goals.

Aubameyang has started life at Chelsea well under Potter

IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Luka Foley

The games are coming thick and fast for Chelsea as they play their second game in four days, travelling to the Brentford Community Stadium to face a Brentford side who possess one of the most in form strikers in the league in Ivan Toney.

Chelsea will feel confident that they can contain the Englishman with their impressive defensive record of late, while the forward line will need to start firing again, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja the only recognised attackers scoring lately.

Brentford to their credit have looked impressive recently, but with Chelsea in red hot form since Graham Potter's arrival and how assured the team looks at the moment, the Blues will take the points.

Mount's double sealed Chelsea's win vs Aston Villa on Sunday

IMAGO / PA Images

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Stephen Smith

Chelsea take on Brentford today, looking to continue Graham Potter’s impressive start as manager. They will have their hands full with Ivan Toney, who is fresh off the back of a brace last time out against Brighton .

The Blues have looked vulnerable of late, especially considering their injury list in midfield so it will be tough, but the Blues should come away with all three points.

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

