Benny The Butcher's Family Escapes After His House Went Up In Flames

Photo: Getty Images

Benny The Butcher and his family are safe after his home in Buffalo erupted in flames earlier this week.



On Tuesday morning, October 18, the Def Jam artist posted a video of the damage from the fire that broke out inside the two-story house in his hometown. India, the mother of his daughter, was home at the time but she made it out safely. The Pyrex Picasso rapper was in Los Angeles at the time but was able to report the good news that no one was hurt in the fire.



“We good, I was in L.A. and India made it out that muthaf**ka ASAP,” Benny said in his video.

In the video, Benny gives a basic tour of the home's devastation a couple of nights after the fire occurred. We can see both floors of the home in ruin as he shows off the burnt walls, charred rooms and debris laying around everywhere. Some items appeared to have survived like his pool table for example. The home doesn't look salvageable but hopefully he'll be able to relocate his family to a new home soon enough.



"Nobody was hurt 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼" Benny captioned the video.



Benny's had a busy year so far. Prior to the fire, the 37-year-old dropped off his latest LP Tana Talk 4. Since then, he's hopped on numerous records with artists like Maxo Kream , Juelz Santana , his Black Soprano Family and, most recently, Armani Caesar . Benny is currently preparing to spend his Halloween weekend performing in Texas during a three-day string of shows in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.