Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
NBC Sports

Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren sign with Nike brand

The Detroit Pistons rookie class dazzled fans in its regular season opener against the Orlando Magic. Jalen Duren had a 14 points, 10 rebound night, helping lead his team to a much needed victory at home. Jaden Ivey impressed the crowd with his electrifying energy and elite first step. The Purdue product finished with 19 points, 4 assists, and a pleasantly surprising 3 steals.
