Steph Curry Reveals Advice For Jordan Poole
Steph had advice for Poole after the Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker
Is Jordan Poole-Draymond Green Contract Extension Drama This Era's Version Of Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal L.A. Beef?
When footage leaked of Golden State Warriors All-Star power forward Draymond Green punching sixth man guard Jordan Poole in the face just months after they won a title together, Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn't be faulted for feeling a tinge of deja vu. Hoops experts apparently felt similarly. Brandon "Scoop...
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Draymond's Documentary Was a Horrible Idea
Draymond Green self-produced documentary highlighting The Punch on Jordan Poole Was a Horrible Idea
Paolo Banchero joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with historic NBA debut
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only No. 1 draft picks to finish an NBA debut with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Must Win Unanimous MVP This Season: "If He Doesn't Get Unanimous MVP, I'll Be Disappointed."
Shaquille O'Neal has high expectations of Joel Embiid, as he stated he'd be disappointed if Embiid doesn't win MVP unanimously this season.
Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba
Kobe Bryant had a better career than Stephen Curry.
The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals
Michael Jordan beat a lot of Hall of Famers in the NBA Finals.
Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren sign with Nike brand
The Detroit Pistons rookie class dazzled fans in its regular season opener against the Orlando Magic. Jalen Duren had a 14 points, 10 rebound night, helping lead his team to a much needed victory at home. Jaden Ivey impressed the crowd with his electrifying energy and elite first step. The Purdue product finished with 19 points, 4 assists, and a pleasantly surprising 3 steals.
Chris Broussard: Westbrook Can Still Dominante... Just Not as a Role Player
Chris Broussard explains why Russell Westbrook can still dominate in the NBA, just not as a role player
