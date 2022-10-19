ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Deli In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff , or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best deli in all of Georgia is Marie's Italian Deli located in Cumming.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state :

"Marie's Italian Deli provides an authentic Italian deli experience. The menu has a wide variety of pizzas, soups, subs, calzones, and salads that are beloved by customers."This is a great deli serving up fresh sandwiches, salads, pizza, calzones, and a full on dessert counter!" wrote a local reviewer. Another customer who is gluten-free reported being very pleasantly surprised by their experience at Marie's. "Because we're GF figured we wouldn't be able to eat anything, boy was I WRONG! Not only can you get any sub as a salad, they have the best GF pizza crust I've had out!" they wrote. "The sauce is delicious, the cheese just enough, toppings fresh and plentiful. The Tuscan White Bean soup, like grandma used to make, like she taught me how to make."'

