4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
geekwire.com
Go inside the invite-only, climate tech summit in Seattle hosted by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy
Inside a Seattle waterfront center cloaked in wildfire smoke, climate tech innovators and investors came together this week at the Breakthrough Energy Summit. The event was a chance to share news about cutting-edge technologies being developed and deployed to help save a warming Earth. They included dairy proteins produced by plants, fish-safe hydro-power turbines, airplane fuel made from corn waste, and carbon-negative cement.
geekwire.com
Seattle cannabis marketplace Leafly to cut 56 jobs
Leafly, the Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace, is cutting 56 positions, or 21% of its workforce, the company announced this week. In a move designed to “improve operating performance,” Leafly said in a regulatory filing that its cost-cutting restructuring plan would trim the workforce through a combination of layoffs and attrition.
geekwire.com
Why this Seattle venture capitalist moved to a farm — and the startup lessons learned along the way
Aviel Ginzburg has been splitting time between taking calls from startup founders and tending to his farm. The software engineer, entrepreneur and investor is a longtime Seattle tech leader who currently works as a general partner at seed-stage venture fund Founders’ Co-op. But recently, the self-described “city boy” decided...
geekwire.com
Q&A with tech vet leading REI’s $30M fund to help founders of color get ahead in outdoor industry
The next time you “opt outside,” you might just be doing it using a brand or product that got a boost thanks to REI’s Path Ahead Ventures. The Seattle-based outdoor retailer is a year into a program to provide more opportunities to founders of color and those from traditionally underrepresented groups.
geekwire.com
Life sciences entrepreneurs offer advice on launching and building startups
The University of Washington recently hosted a panel of five entrepreneurs to discuss what it takes to launch a life sciences company. Panelists shared how they got a foothold in the industry and some of the things they learned along the way. The panel was moderated by Teddy Johnson, director...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Intuit Ventures hires former partner at Microsoft VC fund; HoloLens leader departs
— Adam Coccari is now director of Intuit Ventures, the new venture capital arm of Intuit, the global financial technology platform company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks and other products. Coccari previously worked at Microsoft for more than seven years where he was operating partner and head of portfolio development at M12,...
'This is unheard of': Child care industry struggles with shortage of workers
"It's physically mentally, emotionally hard work, and it's one of the lowest paid jobs in every single state in the country."
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
geekwire.com
MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well
MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
geekwire.com
Combating burnout: Fred Hutch psychologist on how employers can support workers
The phrase “burnout” has taken on new meaning during the pandemic. Forty percent of people in 2020 said the pandemic had affected their mental health, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Women and people aged 18-to-24 reported even higher rates of mental health challenges.
geekwire.com
Amazon brings fake review shutdown efforts to Spain and Italy
Amazon filed its first criminal complaints targeting fake review sites in Italy and Spain as the Seattle tech giant continues a legal fight against alleged sellers of fake product reviews. The company said Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a “high-profile broker” in Italy selling fake reviews that allegedly has...
