Go inside the invite-only, climate tech summit in Seattle hosted by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy

Inside a Seattle waterfront center cloaked in wildfire smoke, climate tech innovators and investors came together this week at the Breakthrough Energy Summit. The event was a chance to share news about cutting-edge technologies being developed and deployed to help save a warming Earth. They included dairy proteins produced by plants, fish-safe hydro-power turbines, airplane fuel made from corn waste, and carbon-negative cement.
Seattle cannabis marketplace Leafly to cut 56 jobs

Leafly, the Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace, is cutting 56 positions, or 21% of its workforce, the company announced this week. In a move designed to “improve operating performance,” Leafly said in a regulatory filing that its cost-cutting restructuring plan would trim the workforce through a combination of layoffs and attrition.
Life sciences entrepreneurs offer advice on launching and building startups

The University of Washington recently hosted a panel of five entrepreneurs to discuss what it takes to launch a life sciences company. Panelists shared how they got a foothold in the industry and some of the things they learned along the way. The panel was moderated by Teddy Johnson, director...
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer

Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a  preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well

MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
Combating burnout: Fred Hutch psychologist on how employers can support workers

The phrase “burnout” has taken on new meaning during the pandemic. Forty percent of people in 2020 said the pandemic had affected their mental health, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Women and people aged 18-to-24 reported even higher rates of mental health challenges.
Amazon brings fake review shutdown efforts to Spain and Italy

Amazon filed its first criminal complaints targeting fake review sites in Italy and Spain as the Seattle tech giant continues a legal fight against alleged sellers of fake product reviews. The company said Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a “high-profile broker” in Italy selling fake reviews that allegedly has...
