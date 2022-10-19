Read full article on original website
cbs19news
CCS responds to ACPS announcement on buying CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools responded to the Albemarle County School announcement saying they are in talks to take over CATEC. Right now, it's a joint venture between CCS and ACPS. CCS says they were caught off guard by the announcement. CCS spokesperson Lisa Larson-Torres said there...
thenewsprogress.com
Extraordinary nurse recognized at VCU CMH
SOUTH HILL — Christy Haskell, R.N., of Amelia was recently honored at VCU Health Community M…
cbs19news
Students receive scholarships through new program named for former PVCC professor
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three Piedmont Virginia Community College students have received scholarships under a new program named for a former PVCC English professor. The Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Branch established the scholarship program in honor of Tamyra Kaye Turner, who was a very active member of the local NAACP...
cbs19news
Gary Albert State Farm and Chick-fil-A host Click in for Chicken
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Teen drivers are getting rewarded for buckling up this week. It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, so Gary Albert State Farm and Chick-fil-A partnered up to give out coupons for chicken sandwiches to students who were buckled up leaving school. "We really do support...
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Public Schools discusses interest in purchasing CATEC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools have announced that today in discussions with Charlottesville City Schools about the county school division’s interest in purchasing the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, which is commonly known as CATEC. The building is nearly 60,000 square feet and is...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
cbs19news
City council implementing new personnel policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council put new personnel policies in place, months after learning a city information technology employee was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The employee in question was never charged with a crime after a review by the city...
cbs19news
ACPS teaching kids about online safety
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Internet safety and digital citizenship are something Albemarle County is really driving home this week. Albemarle County Public Schools recently received common sense media certification to instruct kids on digital citizenship. “Digital citizenship is really just thinking through how I can be responsible and healthy...
cbs19news
USPS actively hiring for all positions before the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- USPS has announced they are actively hiring positions for full-time, part-time, and seasonal. With the holidays around the corner, USPS is in need of more workers. Today, USPS had a job fair at Virginia Career Works. Workforce Services Manager at the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC)...
cbs19news
USPS holding job fair in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A job fair will be taking place Friday in an attempt to fill openings in the postal service. The U.S. Postal Service says it will be hosting the fair at the main post office on Seminole Trail beginning at 10 a.m. USPS personnel will be...
cbs19news
UVA Health discusses rising RSV concerns for children and toddlers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- There's rising concern over the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children as we head into the winter months. UVA Health spoke on that topic during a weekly health brief Friday. This common and contagious respiratory disease is most common in children, specifically toddlers.
cbs19news
Winter Wander returning to Boar's Head
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A winter holiday event at the Boar’s Head Resort is returning this year. The lights for the Winter Wander holiday light show are currently going up. Organizers say this year’s event will be larger than the one put on last year, and people...
cbs19news
Household expenses in Charlottesville higher than national average
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With inflation impacting costs for goods and services across the nation, Charlottesville residents are also paying higher household bills. Life just keeps getting more expensive. People have seen a six-percent spike in their household spending in the United States. Charlottesville is also seeing a big increase in monthly expenses.
cbs19news
Montpelier Station Post Office has reopened
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A small post office in Orange County has reopened after it was closed abruptly this past summer. The Montpelier Station Post Office, which shares a building with a museum about segregation, shut down in August. The concern was that an exhibit called “In the...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
cbs19news
At the Paramount-Oct. 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount segment, Kathryn Young and Andy Pillifant discuss the upcoming events at the Paramount Theater. Some of the upcoming events include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Phantom of the Opera, and Pink Martini. For more information, visit here.
