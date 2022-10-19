ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill Chamber takes steps as marketing destination

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development earlier this summer named the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce an official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Spring Hill. “We consider it a privilege to be able to meet the tourism needs of our Spring Hill community,” said Becca Melton, executive director of the...
SPRING HILL, TN
Deer collected for CWD testing at Lebanon park

With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours....
LEBANON, TN
Summit pitches shutout to celebrate homecoming

Summit celebrated its homecoming in style Friday with a 48-0 win over Shelbyville. Playing at home for the first time since Sept. 9, the Spartans (2-7) were able to snap their six-game losing streak by rushing for a season-high 381 yards against the Golden Eagles (1-8).
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Special teams help set up Mt. Pleasant shutout at Spring Hill

Mt. Pleasant opened Friday’s game with a 90-yard Darien Meza kickoff return for a score and virtually closed it with a 34-yard Jeffrey Williamson interception return that nearly ended in the end zone. The 46 minutes or so in between didn’t go much better for host Spring Hill, as...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Summertown wins county rivalry, state championship vs. Loretto

MURFREESBORO – Summertown and Loretto split six volleyball meetings this season, and the two may very well split another six if they played. But the Lady Eagles won the one that counted Friday morning, claiming the Class A state championship in straight sets at Siegel High School.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Williams hat trick paces Culleoka past Cheatham County in 5-A finals

Playing perhaps its best game of the year at probably the best possible time, Culleoka continued to make history Thursday night. The Lady Warriors’ 5-1 win over visiting Cheatham County in the Region 5-A Tournament finals secured the first region championship in their 12-year history – as well as homefield advantage for a Saturday sectional contest, also a first.
CULLEOKA, TN
Clarksville Acad. converts three turnovers to secure playoff berth

Creating turnovers doesn’t matter unless you capitalize on them. That wasn’t an issue for Clarksville Academy, who turned three Columbia Academy fumbles into three touchdowns – including an 82-yard scoop-and-score by Jacques Wyatt III in the fourth quarter – en route to the Cougars’ first-ever win over the Bulldogs, 35-28 on Friday night.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

