Playing perhaps its best game of the year at probably the best possible time, Culleoka continued to make history Thursday night. The Lady Warriors’ 5-1 win over visiting Cheatham County in the Region 5-A Tournament finals secured the first region championship in their 12-year history – as well as homefield advantage for a Saturday sectional contest, also a first.

CULLEOKA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO