local21news.com
Lions of PA work tirelessly to provide flood relief to Kentucky
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s been more than a month since records levels floods left many homes in Eastern Kentucky destroyed. Now, the Lions of Pennsylvania are trying to help with the flood relief. The district governors in Eastern Kentucky reached out to the Lions of Pennsylvania...
AG Shapiro announces arrest of five individuals involved in illegal puppy selling ring
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday the arrests of five individuals from the Philadelphia area who conspired together to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit. The investigation, conducted by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police, revealed that these individuals used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram.
Hunt for kidnapper of 2-year-old from Rhode Island ends in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have apprehended a father on I-81 for the kidnapping of his daughter in Rhode Island. Officials say that the child, Penelope McClure was initially taken from East Providence by her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure. McClure reportedly took Penelope from her mother's...
Staying fire-safe during Halloween season
PA (WOLF) — Halloween, while full of fun and spooky celebrations, presents a few scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday approaches, the NFPA, (National Fire Protection Association), is encouraging people to take precautions to ensure the holiday remains 'festively fun.'. “As more people plan to celebrate the holiday...
Destructive joyride through cornstalks causes over $1000 of damage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested for speeding through a farmer's crops and causing a major loss to their farm, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Police say that Josiah Ingraham and a juvenile were seen driving both of their cars...
Officials crack down on drivers failing to stop for school buses
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — 1.5 million Pennsylvanian children are transported by bus to and from school each day. As National School Bus Safety Week comes to a close, bus companies are reminding the community that safe driving practices near buses should be an every day effort. Bus drivers...
