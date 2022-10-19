ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

Alabama man arrested for blasting neighbor’s house with shotgun after argument over Tide-Tennessee game

They say It Just Means More, and hoo boy they are not lying. According to the Florence Alabama Police Department, a man is in custody following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. According to reports, Ricky Franks Jr. was watching the game at his neighbor’s house. As time expired and Alabama’s first loss of the season was confirmed, an argument broke out. Franks Jr. left, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a load of buckshot into his neighbor’s house. Last time we checked you’re not allowed to do that. Not even in Alabama.
FLORENCE, AL
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
‘I’m going to call you Lola’

CRANE HILL, Ala. – Lynn Haynes’ broken heart was mended at the Crane Hill Senior Center Friday, Oct. 21, when she was presented with a dog. Yet, despite its yapping, responsive tail wagging and heartbeat, the new pup comes without the hazards and mess associated with owning a pet. Haynes’ new dog happens to be a robot.  Haynes lost her best friend, a Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix named Lola, last year and still gets choked up when talking about her beloved best friend.   “Lola was my best friend, and we did everything together. I never felt alone when I had Lola. Nothing’s been...
CRANE HILL, AL

