Golf Digest
Alabama man arrested for blasting neighbor’s house with shotgun after argument over Tide-Tennessee game
They say It Just Means More, and hoo boy they are not lying. According to the Florence Alabama Police Department, a man is in custody following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. According to reports, Ricky Franks Jr. was watching the game at his neighbor’s house. As time expired and Alabama’s first loss of the season was confirmed, an argument broke out. Franks Jr. left, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a load of buckshot into his neighbor’s house. Last time we checked you’re not allowed to do that. Not even in Alabama.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
‘I’m going to call you Lola’
CRANE HILL, Ala. – Lynn Haynes’ broken heart was mended at the Crane Hill Senior Center Friday, Oct. 21, when she was presented with a dog. Yet, despite its yapping, responsive tail wagging and heartbeat, the new pup comes without the hazards and mess associated with owning a pet. Haynes’ new dog happens to be a robot. Haynes lost her best friend, a Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix named Lola, last year and still gets choked up when talking about her beloved best friend. “Lola was my best friend, and we did everything together. I never felt alone when I had Lola. Nothing’s been...
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
Toxicology: Alabama school bus driver was under the influence of multiple drugs
Toxicology results have been released for a former school bus driver facing a DUI charge and dozens of reckless driving charges.
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
Man arrested on drug, theft charges in Lawrence County
A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after "multiple complaints" throughout October.
