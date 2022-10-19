ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top-5 most watchable college football games of Week 8

By Matt Scalici
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8lbp_0if1Uo0w00

Last week was one of the most watchable weeks of college football we can remember, so this week has a lot to live up to. Four top-10 teams fell in Week 7 (although all four were at the hands of other ranked teams). Are we due for a boring week?

Don’t bet on it.

We may not see as many titans fall as we saw a week ago but there are still plenty of hugely consequential matchups on the schedule this week, including several that could have conference title and even playoff implications. Goal posts may survive this week intact but the current conference standings certainly could be in danger.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjfUy_0if1Uo0w00
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Favorite: Texas (-6.5)

The Big 12 continues to deliver with fantastically watchable matchups every week this season thanks to what is perhaps the deepest and most competitive groups of teams in the Power 5. Following a heartbreaking loss to TCU last week, Oklahoma State gets an opportunity for a huge emotional rebound right away by hosting a Texas team that seems to have found its feet after a couple of early losses. Both teams are still very much in the running for a conference championship despite dealing with injury issues at the quarterback position.

TCU vs. Kansas State (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQNvM_0if1Uo0w00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: TCU (-3.5)

In what has so far been one of the most competitive seasons in the history of the Big 12, TCU has managed to find itself undefeated and sitting atop the conference standings deep into October, a development I’m not sure many of us saw coming. It’s been a brutal stretch for the Horned Frogs, and it’s not slowing down yet as they follow up a gritty overtime win over Oklahoma State with a home showdown against a 5-1 Kansas State team that looks as tough as any team in the conference.

Oregon vs. UCLA (3:30 ET on FOX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQtaZ_0if1Uo0w00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: Oregon (-6)

After a rocky season opener, Oregon’s offense has exploded and suddenly Bo Nix looks like one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the Pac-12. With Chip Kelly’s offense finally rolling in the Rose Bowl, UCLA has pulled off the stunning feat of being the last remaining undefeated Pac-12 team as we head into the final days of October. This matchup should be a highly-watchable shootout between two of the most explosive offenses in college football.

LSU vs. Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOJPF_0if1Uo0w00
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Favorite: LSU (-1.5)

Lane Kiffin remains the sweetheart of Oxford after the Rebels rolled over Auburn to remain undefeated on the year and in first place in the SEC West. Now it gets weird. Ole Miss heads on the road to face an LSU team that has been truly impossible to predict or explain in any way. Brian Kelly’s first team in Baton Rouge thus far has been a grab bag of inexplicable mistakes and spectacular plays and there’s no way of knowing which one Ole Miss will see more of this weekend.

Clemson vs. Syracuse (Noon ET on ABC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptWZo_0if1Uo0w00
Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Favorite: Clemson (-13.5)

Dino Babers’ remarkable turnaround of Syracuse football has been one of college football’s many great surprise stories in 2022, and we now arrive at the moment that could take it from a great season to a legendary one. Clemson’s defense has been a concern thus far this season and Tiger fans are growing increasingly worried that it could spell disaster at some point this season. Could Syracuse be the team that finally gets them?

