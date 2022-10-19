Read full article on original website
Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies
Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
Noem tries to besmirch Smith for firearms votes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On firearms, Libertarian Tracey Quint might support the fewest restrictions among the trio battling to become South Dakota’s next governor. Quint wants to have Congress repeal the National Firearms Act, and have the Legislature repeal a state law so that all teachers have the right to carry firearms in schools, and tell the state Board of Regents to change a policy so that college students can carry firearms on college campuses. She fully supports South Dakota’s recent decision to allow concealed-carry without needing a state permit.
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman passed away at 87
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died at the age of 87. He was the last democrat to hold the office and served for five months in 1978. He became Governor when former Governor Richard Kneip left to become Ambassador to Singapore. Former democratic legislator and Governor...
Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up
(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Get to know Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate Tamara Lesnar
GRENVILLE, S.D.(WNAX)- There are three candidates running for the US Senate seat from South Dakota. Libertarian candidate Tamara Lesnar of Grenville says she is hearing that people want a change. Lesnar says she is concerned about the fate of families. Lesnar says she would focus on small businesses over large...
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
Who is donating to South Dakota candidates?
Third quarter federal campaign finance reports were published Saturday by the FEC, giving us a closer look at South Dakota candidates with federal election committees.
Summer study on Property taxes preparing two bills for next year’s legislature
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden closed out its work for the interim Thursday with a meeting at the South Dakota State Capitol. The group developed two draft bills; Draft Bills 110 and 111. District 24 Senator Mary Duvall was vice chair of the Committee.
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
Smith weighs in on food sales tax cut, revenue from legal marijuana taxes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November election is about three weeks away, and campaigns are hitting the home stretch. Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith was the guest at today’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting. All three candidates were invited -- but Smith was the only...
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
Yankton County Commission reject all bids for replacement of Stone Church Bridge
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Yankton County Commission was forced to reject all the bids for replacement of the Stone Church bridge over the James River. County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek reported the bids to the commission. Sedlacek said there will be more grant money available next year. Commission vice chair Cheri...
Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
