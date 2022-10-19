ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

dakotafreepress.com

Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies

Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
KELOLAND TV

Noem tries to besmirch Smith for firearms votes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On firearms, Libertarian Tracey Quint might support the fewest restrictions among the trio battling to become South Dakota’s next governor. Quint wants to have Congress repeal the National Firearms Act, and have the Legislature repeal a state law so that all teachers have the right to carry firearms in schools, and tell the state Board of Regents to change a policy so that college students can carry firearms on college campuses. She fully supports South Dakota’s recent decision to allow concealed-carry without needing a state permit.
CBS Minnesota

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
hubcityradio.com

Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman passed away at 87

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died at the age of 87. He was the last democrat to hold the office and served for five months in 1978. He became Governor when former Governor Richard Kneip left to become Ambassador to Singapore. Former democratic legislator and Governor...
kiowacountypress.net

Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up

(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
hubcityradio.com

Get to know Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate Tamara Lesnar

GRENVILLE, S.D.(WNAX)- There are three candidates running for the US Senate seat from South Dakota. Libertarian candidate Tamara Lesnar of Grenville says she is hearing that people want a change. Lesnar says she is concerned about the fate of families. Lesnar says she would focus on small businesses over large...
dakotafreepress.com

Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!

Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
tsln.com

Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated

Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
sdstandardnow.com

Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed

Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
FLORENCE, SD

