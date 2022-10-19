ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Cullman wraps up regular season with 31-7 win at Etowah

ETOWAH, Ala. – The Bearcats were back on the road Friday night to finish up the regular season with a non-region matchup at Etowah and they looked sharp in a 31-7 win over the Blue Devils. A big run by Tyler Owens and a big gain on a screen pass to Wyatt Buchanon moved the ‘Cats deep into Etowah territory on their first possession and took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter after Garrett Mobley knocked through a 24-yard field goal. After forcing a Blue Devils, Cullman wasted no time adding to its lead. Ryan Skinner took a QB...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Florence shuts out Sparkman for 6th-straight win

Class 7A, No. 10-ranked Florence proved its first appearance in the AHSAA poll in seven years was no fluke while serving notice the Falcons will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming playoffs. Florence scored two touchdowns in the game’s first nine minutes Friday and shut down...
FLORENCE, AL
High School Football PRO

Scottsboro, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crossville High School football team will have a game with Scottsboro High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SCOTTSBORO, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman

The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen

Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Funeral services set for MSU Football player

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
TUPELO, MS
elmoreautauganews.com

Reilly Carroll of Jack’s location in Geraldine, AL earns next year of Biscuit Bragging rights

BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 20, 2022) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, has crowned the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff champion at a finalist event held in the Magic City. Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Carroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
WAFF

First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy