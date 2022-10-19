Read full article on original website
PREP FOOTBALL: Cullman wraps up regular season with 31-7 win at Etowah
ETOWAH, Ala. – The Bearcats were back on the road Friday night to finish up the regular season with a non-region matchup at Etowah and they looked sharp in a 31-7 win over the Blue Devils. A big run by Tyler Owens and a big gain on a screen pass to Wyatt Buchanon moved the ‘Cats deep into Etowah territory on their first possession and took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter after Garrett Mobley knocked through a 24-yard field goal. After forcing a Blue Devils, Cullman wasted no time adding to its lead. Ryan Skinner took a QB...
Florence shuts out Sparkman for 6th-straight win
Class 7A, No. 10-ranked Florence proved its first appearance in the AHSAA poll in seven years was no fluke while serving notice the Falcons will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming playoffs. Florence scored two touchdowns in the game’s first nine minutes Friday and shut down...
AHSAA Volleyball North Super Regionals continue
The Von Braun Center was the place to be this week to see some of the top volleyball teams from North Alabama, as it was the site for the 2022 AHSAA North Super Regionals Volleyball Championships.
Scottsboro, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Scottsboro, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cullman, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cullman. The Oneonta High School football team will have a game with Good Hope High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Russellville High School football team will have a game with Fairview High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman
The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
Disc golf course opens in Florence
The City of Florence has officially opened The Club On Cypress, a new professional-level disc golf course.
wvtm13.com
Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen
Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
SportsGrid
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Mississippi State is 4-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.8 points per game which has been on average 2.6 points under the line for those games. In 20 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Shoot the undead with paintballs at Grace Hill Farms in Athens
The ride is 30 minutes long and includes a supply of paintballs. The all-ages event is a great way to enjoy some family fun.
wcbi.com
Funeral services set for MSU Football player
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A public memorial service celebrating the life of Mississippi State University football player Sam Alton Westmoreland will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022. from The Orchard in Tupelo (1379 Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. 38801). The family will receive friends after the memorial...
WAAY-TV
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
elmoreautauganews.com
Reilly Carroll of Jack’s location in Geraldine, AL earns next year of Biscuit Bragging rights
BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 20, 2022) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, has crowned the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff champion at a finalist event held in the Magic City. Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Carroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
WAFF
First responders on scene of Jordan Lane wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane. The wreck happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Twin Oaks Drive. At this time, traffic is moving through the area. This story will be updated once further information is released.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
