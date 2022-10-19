Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to the Wild – 10/20/22
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their season-opening five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The loss drops the Canucks to 0-3-2 on the season and makes them the last winless team in the NHL. While the team didn’t necessarily play badly, they once again gave...
The Hockey Writers
Cody Hodgson: A Promising Career Cut Short
The Vancouver Canucks have had some rough luck with high picks. They narrowly missed out on selecting Gilbert Perrault first overall in their inaugural draft, traded away Rick Vaive, Bill Derlago, and Cam Neely before they became stars, and whiffed on several top picks in the late 1980s and 1990s. So when top-prospect Cody Hodgson began to flare out only a few years into his young career, it seemed like another example of the franchise being cursed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets as Injuries on Defense Piling Up
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss an extended period of time after a recent neck injury suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin has a track record of concussion problems, so expect to see the team be extremely cautious when it comes to getting their veteran defenseman back into the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Bottom-6 Looks Strong with New Additions
The St. Louis Blues have a couple of new faces in their bottom six this season. Despite being just two games into the season, it’s clear that they have a more robust bottom six this season. The luxury they have is depth, as multiple players within the organization should be playing but aren’t. Their third line could be the second line on a number of teams in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Grimaldi, Regenda & More
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Anaheim Ducks since their season opener. An exhilarating comeback victory at home in overtime has now been overshadowed by four consecutive losses on the road. Things do seem to be looking up though as the Ducks played much better last night against the Boston Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale
Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Win Over Stars – 10/20/22
After a whirlwind of a couple of days following an embarrassing 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs fought off some of their demons by responding with a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. The story of the game was forward Nick Robertson making his season debut against his older brother, Stars forward Jason Robertson, and the former showed up for the game in a big way, potting a pair of goals including the overtime winner.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Prospects That Need Strong 2022-23 Seasons
A new hockey season is underway and that means elevated expectations for Vancouver Canucks prospects entering another year of development – especially for those who were drafted before 2020. It may be unfair, but if these players aren’t showing progression two or three seasons after their draft year, they are often labeled as a bust. Also, as new and shiny picks and free-agent signings enter the pipeline, they risk dropping off the depth chart entirely and ending up as trade bait. That is why it’s so important for the following trio of Canucks prospects to break through the proverbial wall this season and show management that they are still worth keeping around.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/20/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils are facing the New York Islanders for the first time this season at UBS Arena. Head coach Lindy Ruff‘s team will look to win consecutive games and officially turn the page after a bleak start to the 2022-23 season. The last meeting between these...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Storylines Entering Home Opener vs. Red Wings
After five days off, the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) will return home tonight for their first regular-season home game in nearly six months. Beginning a four-game homestand, they will host the Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1) as the teams renew their Original Six rivalry. Despite a surprising 5-2 comeback win against the...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Need to Play Shane Wright More
When Shane Wright fell to the Seattle Kraken at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, everyone was ecstatic. Not often is a projected first-overall pick available at fourth overall. After a strong training camp and preseason, he made the opening night roster, but now questions about his deployment have arisen. Here is a look at what has happened during his first three games and why it is problematic.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
The Hockey Writers
A Fan’s Perspective of Lightning’s Amalie Arena
When the first cords to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck screamed across the speakers to the synchronized lightning bolts streaking across the ice, I was totally emerged in the moment. Then, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy skated out right before team captain Steven Stamkos. I could barely hear their names being called from the frenzy of applause.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Markstrom Catching Heat from Fanbase Early Into 2022-23
During the 2020 offseason, Calgary Flames fans rejoiced when it was announced their club had signed free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, $36 million deal. By all accounts, the former Vancouver Canuck was the best available in the free agent market, and his signing arguably gave the organization its first legitimate number-one netminder since Miikka Kiprusoff.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22
The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
The Hockey Writers
5 Flyers Forwards Fighting for Their NHL Futures
General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher made no splashy offseason additions to the Philadelphia Flyers. Just months after his vow to “aggressively retool” the roster in response to a disastrous 2021-22 season, he stood idle while coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau went to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Despite the heated backlash the organization received, a large part of Fletcher’s reasoning was to allow for the proper evaluation of young players in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Development of Connor Zary Important for Team’s Future
The 2022-23 hockey season is underway for the Calgary Flames organization. Head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts a few times about how it was a strong camp for many of their prospects. Initially, there was cause for concern because some prospects outperformed the NHL players who would make the team. Fortunately, the underwhelming training camp from many of the Flames hasn’t transferred to the regular season. But those prospects should provide a boost of confidence in the young crop of players who will be coming up next.
The Hockey Writers
Ranking NHL’s Reverse Retro 2.0 Jerseys
The NHL released their second series of Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday (Oct. 20) and what better way to react than a set of rankings?. The Reverse Retro series is fairly self-explanatory, but for those of you who are unfamiliar, the goal is to modernize a historic version of an NHL jersey. Some teams decided to represent their previous team, another team from the same city, or even just try something new. Regardless of what they decided to do, I will say that most of these jerseys turned out very, very nice.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Muzzin, Kerfoot, Robertson & Lines
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the latest news we have about Jake Muzzin’s injury. Second, I’ll look at yesterday’s practice to suggest the impact of the line changes that head coach Sheldon Keefe is employing. Third, I’ll look specifically...
