The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO