Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 25
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Jerry Witt –...
fortscott.biz
U235 Special Board Meeting on Oct. 24
SPECIAL MEETING Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in the UHS Board of Education Room Uniontown, Kansas. UNIONTOWN USD 235 601 Fifth Uniontown, Kansas 66779. Board of Education Clerk Sherri Hartman Deputy Clerk Charlene Bolinger. Attendance Centers West Bourbon Elementary Uniontown Junior and Senior High School. October 20, 2022. TO:...
fortscott.biz
Am. Legion National Vice Commander in Fort Scott Oct. 25
Fort Scott American Legion Post 25 will host National Vice Commander Glen Wahus of Watford City, North Dakota, on his four-day tour of Kansas with a Reception on Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 at 9:30 AM. During his tour National Vice Commander Wahus will visit eleven American Legion Posts while in the State.
fortscott.biz
Thirty-five Properties Sold At The County Tax Sale, 36 Go To Land Bank
The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.
fortscott.biz
Work on K-3 HWY Begins Oct. 24 from Bronson to Blue Mound
The week of Oct. 24 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a resurfacing project on K-3 between K-31 and U.S. 54 (see map). Project activity includes a mill and inlay with rock edge wedge. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the road work will be finished in one month.
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Oct. 19
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Comments / 0