Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
Alabama: Incarcerated woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
wvtm13.com
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
wgxa.tv
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
Vance Woman Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Crash Near Woodstock
A multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Vance woman Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Alabama 216, one mile west of Woodstock. O'Neal...
weisradio.com
Alabama ONE Makes Strategic Changes in its Leadership TEAM
Alabama ONE is excited to announce two strategic moves within the Alabama ONE TEAM. These Leadership changes lay a solid foundation to transition Alabama ONE into a large, multi-branch, multi-region Credit Union that serves Members in 57 Alabama counties, well prepares Alabama ONE for its planned future growth, and ensures the very best service to our Members.
Alabama Department of Public Health expecting “much more significant” flu season this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu is widespread in six out of seven of the state’s public health districts. Currently only the Northern District has not seen significant flu activity. Compared to this time last year, Alabama is well above its baseline levels. “We’re anticipating a much more significant […]
Police investigating report of argument between bus driver, parent in north Alabama
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman
The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
