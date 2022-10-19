ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wvtm13.com

Human remains found behind Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Makes Strategic Changes in its Leadership TEAM

Alabama ONE is excited to announce two strategic moves within the Alabama ONE TEAM. These Leadership changes lay a solid foundation to transition Alabama ONE into a large, multi-branch, multi-region Credit Union that serves Members in 57 Alabama counties, well prepares Alabama ONE for its planned future growth, and ensures the very best service to our Members.
ALABAMA STATE
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman

The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy