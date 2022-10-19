It's a weekend of festive fun, frights and frivolity as the October calendar speeds toward All Hallows Eve. Get your "boo" on Saturday with the KREWE OF BOO parade rolling through the French Quarter and CBD starting at 6:30 p.m. The Carnival-style procession, with restauranteur Dickie Brennan as the king and rapper Kr3wcial as the grand marshal, starts on Elysian Fields Avenue, heads down Decatur Street, loops onto Canal Street and ends at the MONSTER MASH at Generations Hall. Along the route, several spots hold viewing parties. Get in on the frightful fun here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO