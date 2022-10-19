Read full article on original website
Related
orangecountytribune.com
Agenda: fireworks, council pay
Two potentially hot issues are on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Stanton City Council. Councilmember Gary Taylor has requested a discussion on the future sale and use of “safe and sane” fireworks within city limits. Stanton is one of 10 cities in Orange County where...
orangecountytribune.com
Touting tourism’s big rebound
The coronavirus pandemic was a tragedy in terms of the loss of human life, and affected many other things as well. COVID-19 brought restrictions on travel, commerce and entertainment. It ravaged the hotel industry, which in turn dug a big hole in the budgets of cities that relied on “bed tax” from those establishments to balance the books.
orangecountytribune.com
Lions upset; two in GGL race
In the next-to-last week of the regular high school football season, some league races were settled but some were not. Previously unbeaten Westminster was stunned Friday night, losing to Laguna Beach 21-14, and giving the Breakers no worse than a tie for the Pac-4 title. Western accomplished something similar with...
orangecountytribune.com
Public hearing on mall plan
A public hearing on the proposed Westminster Mall Specific Plan will be held at the Wednesday, Nov. 2 meeting of the Westminster Planning Commission. The meeting will be open to public and to be watched virtually via Zoom. Revamping the mall has been a priority since 2016 as vacancies, changing...
orangecountytribune.com
2 arrested for converter theft
Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
orangecountytribune.com
New COVID-19 cases rising
The coronavirus pandemic may be past its peak, but the disease hasn’t gone away. Thursday’s report from the Orange County Health Care Agency – covering the week from Oct. 13-19 – showed an increase in confirmed new cases to 1,427 compared to last week’s 1,328.
Comments / 0