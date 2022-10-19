Read full article on original website
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor
Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
News4Jax.com
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
drifttravel.com
Jacksonville Welcomes Holiday Season with ‘Winter on the Water’ Festivities
Visit Jacksonville prepares to welcome the holiday season with the annual launch of ‘Winter on the Water’, a series of festive events to spread the holiday spirit and joy, including nightly snowfalls and boat parades. Winter on the Water events kick off in late November and conclude in...
Spotted: Andrew Jackson statue now sporting a pumpkin head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statue of the man Jacksonville is named after is now dressed in the spirit of the season. The tribute to Andrew Jackson is now wearing a pumpkin head mask and cape, as seen Friday on Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The statue of the 7th...
News4Jax.com
Chef Love shares love in her food
Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
Black Voters Matter's bus arrives in Jacksonville ahead of midterms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Black Voters Matter bus tour has made its way to Florida. The aim of the tour is to "mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, Black influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on November 8" according to the campaign.
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
904happyhour.com
Jack O’ Landing Movie Night and Halloweek Scavenger Hunt happening October 21-31 in Downtown Jax
Downtown Vision, the non-profit Business Improvement District (BID) for Downtown Jacksonville, announced today the return of two free, family friendly Halloween events: Jack O’ Landing Movie Night Presented by Live Oak Contracting and the Halloweek Scavenger Hunt. Jack O’ Landing Presented by Live Oak Contracting will take place Friday,...
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Fernandina Beach ends Palatka’s perfect season
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – It wasn’t just the 43 times that Ta’Jon Nelms carried the ball that was impressive, nor was it the 194 yards the Fernandina Beach running back picked up on the ground. But the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Nelms refused time after time Friday night to...
