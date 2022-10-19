ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jana and intern Ashley gets their scare on at 13th Floor

Experience the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville’s legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here! With 3 different spooky houses to experience, live action characters, escape games, axe throwing and more - it’s a fright you won’t want to miss! It is also a " Scary Safe” certified which ensures guests can enjoy the experience safely with marked exits, sanitized surfaces, limited capacities, and no touching from character interaction. To learn more about 13th Floor and purchase your tickets, visit their website at 13thfloorjacksonville.com.
News4Jax.com

Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com

Chef Love shares love in her food

Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
ESPN 690

Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
First Coast News

Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
904happyhour.com

Jack O’ Landing Movie Night and Halloweek Scavenger Hunt happening October 21-31 in Downtown Jax

Downtown Vision, the non-profit Business Improvement District (BID) for Downtown Jacksonville, announced today the return of two free, family friendly Halloween events: Jack O’ Landing Movie Night Presented by Live Oak Contracting and the Halloweek Scavenger Hunt. Jack O’ Landing Presented by Live Oak Contracting will take place Friday,...
