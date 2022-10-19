Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Truck Friday Tonight In Milford
MILFORD — Meet Milford is hosting Food Truck Friday tonight, Oct. 21. It’s 5-8 p.m. along Main Street and in the public parking lot in Milford and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a Jeep and off-road vehicle cruise-in, music by Full Measure and a clogging...
Still Time To Get To Milford for Food Truck Friday
Meet Milford’s “Food Truck Friday” is underway on Main Street and there’s still time to attend. The October edition of the monthly event will continue until 8 p.m. and features more than a dozen food trucks, with offerings ranging from deserts to entire meals. Tonight’s activities...
Chamber Celebrates Nicodemus’ Move Downtown
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce has celebrated Nicodemus Cards & Gaming’s move to downtown Warsaw. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the chamber had a ribbon-cutting for the business, located at 118 W. Market St. Nicodemus was previously located along Winona Avenue, with its owners opting to make the move for more space.
Create Autumn In Your Home With WCPL
Have you noticed that art for sale in stores and at art fairs has changed over the course of the last month?. Orange, black, purple and neon green have taken over the pastels and light of summer paintings and signs. Instead of being in the background, orange vegetables have appeared on front stoops. Dried flora is suddenly adorning doors and walls.
Goshen Theater’s ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ Begins Weekend Run
GOSHEN — There’s still time to get tickets for Goshen Theater’s first in-house production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”. Adult tickets are $15, and students pay $10. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Doors unlock...
Warsaw High School Theatre Performing “Where Words Once Were”
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Theatre Department will perform “Where Words Once Were” on Nov. 5 and 6 at the WCHS Performing Arts Center. The Nov. 5 performance is at 7:30 p.m., and the Nov. 6 performance is at 2:30 p.m. “Where Words Once Were”...
Patriot Dinner For James Marshall For Sheriff Scheduled For Wednesday, Oct. 26
WARSAW — A Patriot Dinner supporting independent candidate James Marshall for Sheriff will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. All parties are welcome. Portion of the proceeds will benefit the F.O.P Christmas With a Cop. Admission is $10. Veterans and first responders...
Warsaw Seeking Grant For Community Resource List
WARSAW — For those seeking help with food assistance, mental health help or more in the Warsaw area, there hopefully should soon be a comprehensive list of resources for them to access to find help. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and...
Lutheran Kosciusko Reminds Women To Schedule Mammograms
WARSAW — The team at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital reminds women to schedule their annual breast cancer screening because early detection means life-saving treatment can begin right away. Breast cancer makes up 30 percent of all new female cancer cases in the U.S. annually. Fortunately, a screening mammogram can help...
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Local Duo Receives Honors For Musical Work
ROCHESTER — “I met Claudia at the Country Music Jam in Silver Lake,” stated Buddy Eugene, Rochester. “We sang a couple songs together and something just clicked.”. Little did they know on that evening 10 years ago they would form the award-winning country music singing duo, Buddy Eugene & Claudia.
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
Jane P. Steeley — UPDATED
Jane P. Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, at Mason Health and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 30, 1954. She is survived by her son, Daniel Zeringue; daughter, Patricia Zeringue; six grandchildren; sister, Edie Babcock; and brother, Bill Baker. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in...
County Park Board Developing Master Plan
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board is continuing to work on a five-year master plan. At its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, two representatives from the Michiana Council of Governments, Donny Ritsema and Sofia Gladun participated. MACOG is helping the board develop the master plan, which among other things, will help with applying for parks-related grants.
Maria Stapleton — PENDING
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Marilyn E. Peter — UPDATED
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. On June 27, 1936, Marilyn was born. On Feb. 1, 1957, Marilyn and Donald George Peter were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters,...
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
New Gabe’s Store In Warsaw Open For Business
WARSAW — The new Gabe’s store in Warsaw is in the midst of a soft opening. The clothing store, which also carries items for the home, opened for business earlier this week after extensive renovations to the building where Carson’s was previously located. The store’s grand opening...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, SR 15 south, of West CR 400S, Claypool. Driver: Tyler L. Mulldune, 33, West CR 250S, Warsaw. Mulldune said his tire blew, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and it to roll four or five times. Witnesses said that Mulldune was trying to pass other vehicles at a high rate of speed on a double yellow line and curve before the accident occurred. Damage up to $25,000.
