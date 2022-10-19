Read full article on original website
MANDEVILLE — Franklinton came up short against Salmen, 37-35, in a District 8-4A game held on Friday at Lakeshore. Franklinton won the toss, deferred and forced a punt. The punt was muffed and Salmen recovered at Franklinton’s 45. Salmen drove to the 30, and on third-and-6, Timarion intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards up the right sideline for a touchdown. Kade Lavigne hit the extra point to make it 7-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
A pair of Louisiana prospects were offered by Florida State on Thursday as area recruiter David Johnson worked his way around the state. FSU offered New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star 2024 wide receiver Koby Young. Young is ranked as the No. 88 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is approaching double-digit offers. Alabama also offered on Thursday. The lone prediction on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball is for LSU, who has already offered.
Franklinton’s Andrew Crain came in third place in the District 9-4A Cross Country Meet that was held at St. Thomas Aquinas. Crain ran the event in 18 minutes, 24 minutes. Teammate Jacob Crain was 13th in 21:15 with Andrew Fitzmorris running 16th in 22:12 and Kolby Robertson and Stephen Pickering were 19th and 20th with times of 22:43 and 23:21.
Pine’s volleyball team was defeated by Pope John Paul II and Northlake Christian School in District 5-IV matches that were held on Oct. 13 and Tuesday. The game against Pope John Paul II on Oct. 13 was 25-7, 25-5, 25-6 at home. Against Northlake Christian School, the contests were...
Bogalusa and Mt. Hermon School’s cross country teams competed in the STA-Bruce O’Krepki Memorial Invite that was held on Oct. 15 at St. Thomas Aquinas. In the girls division, Mt. Hermon’s Katherine Quin came in 58th with a time of 25 minutes, 55 seconds. Teammate McKenzie Fountain...
The Tulane Green Wave football team made history earlier this week. Tulane is in the top 25, as the Green Wave is 25th in the Associated Press and AFCA polls. It is the first time since the 1998 season that the Green Wave is ranked. That year, Tulane went 12-0 and went to the Liberty Bowl where they defeated BYU, 41-27.
Two times in the last week at least one person as brought a gun near a football game in the area.
The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
Thomas E. Barnes Jr. March 1, 1971 – October 13, 2022. Resident of Bogalusa, La. Graduated: Osterholz High School, Garlstadt, Germany; University of Maryland with a BS in Criminal Justice; Norwich University with a MA in International Relations / Terrorism. Growing up in a military family, Tom was exposed...
On Oct. 13, 2022, Mr. Dakota Morris passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kentwood. Mr. Morris was a life-long resident of Franklinton. He enjoyed video games, playing basketball, and wood-working. He enjoyed his wood-working so much that he was making a career of it at Sheridan’s Custom Cabinetry. As much as he enjoyed his hobbies, nothing compared to the time he spent with his children, fiancée, and family.
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Branch Library has a variety of events it will be doing for the month of October for any one in the parish that would like to attend. Scrabble will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. “Lawyers in Libraries” will also be Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Finally, “Teen Game Night” will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will also be “Book-A-Treat” for the younger kids.
Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will begin next week. Early voting opens Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. In Washington Parish, there are two early voting...
