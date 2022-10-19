Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Groundbreaking held for new Gibson Co. jail building
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the new Gibson County Detention Center. Last winter, they demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility. Officials say the building they tore down was built...
Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Driver extracted after pick-up truck overturns in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a car crash led to a driver having to be extracted from a vehicle in Henderson on Friday night. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent in response to a crash on the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 41. Once...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Paving planned Monday on No. 6 School Road in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Vanderburgh County are warning drivers about some paving work planned for Monday. It’s on No. 6 School Road from Highway 65 to St. Joe Rd. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays are expected.
14news.com
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
witzamfm.com
Former Posey County Correctional Officer Arrested for Intimidation and Harassment
Posey Co.- Last night at approximately 8:00 p.m., Indiana State Police arrested former Posey County Correctional Officer Daniel Long, 26, for Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor. Indiana State Police was contacted Thursday afternoon concerning Long sending threatening messages. An investigation revealed Long had allegedly...
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
14news.com
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville. Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.
EFD briefs situation at Morton Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The scene of the Morton Warehouse continued to smolder earlier this morning, even rekindling itself after the building caught fire Monday morning. Fire crews have been on the scene throughout the day extinguishing hot spots as the fire continues to burn itself out. After a fire this severe, that process could […]
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
14news.com
Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
wrul.com
Two Arrested On White County Warrants
The White County Sheriff’s Office reports two individuals turned themselves in on White County Warrants. On Tuesday October 18th, 56 year old James Nuckolls of Griffin Indiana arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. He met with Officer George Spencer who ran Nuckolls information to verify the warrant. Nuckolls was wanted for Failure to Appear for Unauthorized Videotaping. Bail amount listed on the warrant was $5,000 of which $500 cash had to be paid. Nuckolls was booked in the White County Jail and bonded out about an hour later. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th at 9:00 a.m.
14news.com
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
14news.com
Man sentenced in Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.
Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction. OWENSBORO SURPLUS...
14news.com
Campers at Burdette Park dealing with burn ban
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced the county is under a burn ban. That makes Vanderburgh the 14th county in the Tri-State to be placed under a burn ban, due to dry conditions. No open flames are allowed in the county until further...
Comments / 0