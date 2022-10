DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks. Never mind what Doncic did early. The young Slovenian scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO