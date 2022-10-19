ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stacy Feight
ONE RACE IS NOT ENOUGH !!!! NASCAR really needs to reevaluate their dollar amounts of fines and lengths of suspensions !! Maybe Bubba should also be made to take the course for anger management !!!! His immediate need to retaliate against Larson is truly unprofessional and dangerous !!!!

Lori Dettelbach
35 years, I have been watching NASCAR. I have never ever seen a driver do what Bubba did last weekend. If Bubba can't be a person who shows his frustration with dangerous outcomes, maybe he should try another sport. NASCAR is dangerous enough to have someone who will act like a spoiled child.

Quiet no more
Bubbles literally got only 1 day of suspension. For deliberately wrecking 3 cars at 160 mph in a fit of rage, then putting his hands on Kyle Larson and again on a official who was trying to deescalate the situation. Lied about losing his steering, which was proved in an investigation. Apologizes to everyone EXCEPT Larson. I'm so disappointed in what a joke this once loved sport has turned into. If that's not privilege, I don't know what is.

