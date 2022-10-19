Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will each have a playoff race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Cup teams practice and qualify. The Truck race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Truck race is the final event before the Nov. 4 title race. The Xfinity race is the middle event in the Round of 8.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO