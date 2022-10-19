Read full article on original website
Republicans sound alarm over Chinese government-linked farmland purchase near North Dakota air base
FIRST ON FOX: Fifty-one Republican lawmakers are sending a letter to three of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries warning that national security is threatened by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked company's efforts to buy farmland near an Air Force base in North Dakota. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., led the letter...
CNBC
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
Afghan couple say US Marine abducted their baby girl
An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife in federal court for allegedly abducting their baby girl.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Caravan shows support for Iran in drive from San Diego to LA: 'We want freedom'
Iranian-Americans caravanned from San Diego to Los Angeles Saturday where they marched through the streets in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran.
Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida
Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread EV adoption, Eric Frederickson of recycling nonprofit Call2Recycle told […]
Musk plans to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce: report
Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy the social media platform that he plans to shrink the number of workers at the company from 7,500 to about 2,000, according to the Washington Post.
Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought
Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country's essential "breadbasket," seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest. - Dwindling groundwater - Drought has hit the three major US crops: wheat, corn and soybeans, and the US Department of Agriculture recently had to lower its nationwide yield predictions.
NBC4 Columbus
Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?
Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State’s Saturday win over Iowa. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. High school football...
Ohio Supreme Court issues ruling in lawsuit filed by Cedar Point season pass holder
Cedar Point was within its rights to alter dates of operation and shut down rides during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
Biden to return to site of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge to tout infrastructure investments
President Biden on Thursday will return to the site of a major bridge collapse in Pittsburgh to highlight investments through the bipartisan infrastructure law that are helping to improve bridges in disrepair nationwide. Biden will speak at the Fern Hollow Bridge in the city’s East End neighborhood, a White House official said. The 52-year-old bridge […]
