Ohio State

CNBC

North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
TEXAS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida

Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread EV adoption, Eric Frederickson of recycling nonprofit Call2Recycle told […]
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought

Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country's essential "breadbasket," seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest. - Dwindling groundwater - Drought has hit the three major US crops: wheat, corn and soybeans, and the US Department of Agriculture recently had to lower its nationwide yield predictions. 
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?

Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State's Saturday win over Iowa.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Biden to return to site of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge to tout infrastructure investments

President Biden on Thursday will return to the site of a major bridge collapse in Pittsburgh to highlight investments through the bipartisan infrastructure law that are helping to improve bridges in disrepair nationwide. Biden will speak at the Fern Hollow Bridge in the city’s East End neighborhood, a White House official said. The 52-year-old bridge […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

