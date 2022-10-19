ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After leading Sun to Finals, Curt Miller leaving to coach Sparks

Coming off a WNBA Finals appearance, Curt Miller is leaving the Connecticut Sun and will be the next coach of the Sparks, Los Angeles announced Friday. A former Sparks assistant coach, Miller was with the Sun since 2016 and led them to the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022, when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Connecticut made the playoffs the past six years of Miller's seven-year tenure, during whichhe was 140-86 and won the WNBA Coach of the Year Award twice (2017, '21).
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash

No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Series record: UCLA leads 40-31. It is the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014, and the first at Autzen between two top-10 Pac-12 teams since the No. 4 Ducks beat No. 9 Stanford in 2010. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004.
EUGENE, OR
Amid Panthers' trade news, players debate LeBron vs. Giannis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The noise in the far end of the Carolina Panthers' locker room kept getting louder on Thursday. Players weren't in a heated discussion about why they were 1-5 and the losers of 12 of the past 13 games to fall to 32nd in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings. They weren't arguing over whether owner David Tepper was right or wrong to fire coach Matt Rhule, a man most of them respected tremendously, the week before.
CHARLOTTE, NC

