No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Series record: UCLA leads 40-31. It is the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014, and the first at Autzen between two top-10 Pac-12 teams since the No. 4 Ducks beat No. 9 Stanford in 2010. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO