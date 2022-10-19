ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immanuel v. CNN: No Revival for Appeal Filed a Day Late

From the decision today by Judge Lee Rosenthal (see also this earlier post):. Dr. Stella Immanuel sued CNN for defamation. The court dismissed her complaint with prejudice. Dr. Immanuel sought to appeal the dismissal, but she filed her notice of appeal a day after the 30-day deadline. Because that 30-day deadline is a jurisdictional limitation, the Fifth Circuit dismissed her appeal.
Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
#TheyLied Libel Claims Can Go Forward with Sufficient Evidence of "Actual Malice"

From L.S.S. v. S.A.P., decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals yesterday, in an opinion by Judge Christina Gomez, joined by Judges Terry Fox and Rebecca Freyre:. In this case, L.S.S. (father) asserted defamation and related claims against S.A.P. (mother) after she reported that he might be sexually abusing their five-year-old child. Mother appeals the trial court's denial of her special motion to dismiss those claims under the anti-SLAPP statute. Applying the framework we outline for considering such motions, we affirm the order and remand the case to the trial court for further proceedings….
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
The shadow movement of right-wing sheriffs using their powers to resist gun control and investigate 2020 election

Nearly half of sheriffs in a nationwide survey felt that in their home counties, they are the final word on what’s legal and constitutional — no matter what state or federal laws or Supreme Court decisions say.It’s a sign of the growing influence of “constitutional sheriff” ideology that’s spread to departments across the country in the last decade, a mindset that’s pushed sheriffs to resist Covid rules, gun laws, investigate election conspiracies, pal around with militia men, and racially profile their constituents.According to a survey of 500 sheriffs across the country conducted by The Marshall Project and political scientists Emily...
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity

From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
What Happens When a County Employee Acts Like a Police Officer?

It's likely that a large chunk of the people reading this have had the unenviable experience of being pulled over by a police officer for a traffic infraction. You know what you're supposed to do. But what are you supposed to do when a government employee who is not a police officer pulls you over, detains you for hours, and tries to perform a traffic stop, despite having no authority to do so?
Exclusive: Emails reveal warning to Trump team about fraud claims

A senior White House lawyer expressed concerns to President Trump's advisers and attorneys about the president signing a sworn court statement verifying inaccurate evidence of voter fraud, according to emails from December 2020 obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The emails shed new light on a federal judge's explosive finding...
