pioneerpublishers.com
Concord to dole out $7M to social justice, arts groups
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — Local nonprofits can apply for city grants to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, although some arts advocates are concerned about competing with social justice groups for funding. “We’ll never win. I mean, the homeless are always going to be more important...
pioneerpublishers.com
Ygnacio Valley High alumni rally for their alma mater
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — Heidi Coffman Shearer is not just celebrating the 50th Anniversary of her 1972 graduation from Ygnacio Valley High School meeting classmates at a reunion dinner, she’s aiming to make a difference for current students and those attending the Concord school in the years to come.
pioneerpublishers.com
Clayton website a key source of information for residents
CLAYTON, CA (October 22, 2022) — As mayor, a primary goal of mine has been to make transparency a key focus of my term. My past Pioneer articles have discussed issues that are important to our residents, including housing, budget and maintenance. City staff are encouraged to post items of importance regularly on social media platforms. They also make a concerted effort to present vital information on the front page of the city’s website, www.clayton.ca.gov.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pioneer Sports Shorts for October 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 22, 2022) — The Pioneer wants to publish your sports news. Please let us know about your sports news, special events, fund raisers, tryouts, signups and accomplishments. Youth leagues, clubs, schools and adult programs are all welcome to send us a rundown on what...
pioneerpublishers.com
Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
news24-680.com
Concord’s Imperial Palace Burns – Again
A shuttered Concord restaurant burst into flames – again – early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at the building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. Roving lensman Craig Cannon said the old Imperial Restaurant started burning about 4a.m. and was still burning at 6.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
pioneerpublishers.com
High-density projects bring needed housing to downtown Concord
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — If the rest of the country is in an economic slowdown, it’s not obvious from a mini housing boom currently underway in downtown Concord. The COVID/supply chain logjam has broken with five projects under construction and another four in the pipeline. The...
A Few of My Favorite Things: The Halloween House on Barrett Ave.
The Standard’s recently launched series, “A Few of My Favorite Things” takes a quick look at some of this reporter’s top local treasures—be they food, drink, places or faces—from Richmond and beyond. Up this week: The Halloween House on Barrett Avenue. As October 31...
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
Spirit & Soul Festival returns to downtown Richmond Saturday
Main Street Margaritas, music and more will be part of the mix when Richmond Main Street Initiative’s (RMSI) “14th Annual Spirit & Soul Festival” returns Sat., Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m. to the downtown area of Macdonald Ave., Marina Way and 16th St. The festival is free-admission; tickets to the VIP Experience are sold out.
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
pioneerpublishers.com
On Flyers, Attacks, and Civility — Clayton City Council election
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — Recently I learned of a flyer that had been distributed to some homes in the city. Tamara from the Pioneer reached out and asked for comment but we did not have time to connect last night. I let her know that I had not yet seen the flyer and asked her to send it to me which she did.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
berkeleyside.org
Todos opens in Oakland with ‘modern Mexican’ menu
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Massive fire guts boarded-up restaurant in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road. At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite […]
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
NBC Bay Area
Free Document Shedding On Saturday
If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
