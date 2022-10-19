Read full article on original website
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
everythingsouthcity.com
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Dorito
South San Francisco, CA October 20, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. We are simply perplexed that Dorito the Alaskan Husky mix hasn’t been adopted yet. This gigantic fluffy teddy bear has been waiting at our shelter for 466 days! Our hope is that making him our Pet of the Week again will spur some interest in this guy. Now onto more about Dorito. Do you dream of a partner to share the good things in life with? A partner who loves the great outdoors followed by a comforting cuddle on the sofa. Allow us to introduce you to Dorito, your dream partner. Dorito is a seven-year-old neutered male Alaskan Husky mix with soulful amber eyes. He’s brimming with impeccable manners and whip-smart intelligence. Dorito’s two favorite things in life are taking long nature hikes and snuggling. Dorito loves humans, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he should be the only pet in a home. But trust us, this handsome sweet guy is all you’ll ever need. Looking for a dog who is the complete package? Ask for Dorito ID# A898140.
pioneerpublishers.com
Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown landing almost vertical, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
Landscapers discover car buried since 90s under $15M Atherton home
Landscapers on Thursday morning discovered a car mysteriously submerged four to five feet underneath a multi-million dollar Atherton property.
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
SFist
13 Best Bay Area Haunted Houses, Pumpkin Patches, and Halloween Whatnot For 2022
Submitted for your approval… 13 spooky Halloween weekend attractions in SF and the grave beyond for haunted houses, fiendish drag queens, spooky nights out, and family-friendly pumpkin patch spirits. The Bay Area spooky Halloween event season is now Hell-a upon us. A blood feast of Halloween events swarms SF...
chilledmagazine.com
Layers of Flavor at The Bungalow Kitchen, San Francisco Bay
Located along the Tiburon waterfront, The Bungalow Kitchen provides beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay making it the perfect backdrop for any occasion. With an eclectic bohemian design by renowned interior designer Martin Brudnizki, the two-story venue presents a busting social scene for Marin County locals and Bay Area residents alike.
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
The Bay Area’s 95-year-old Half Moon Bay Bakery is famous for its pumpkin bread
"I tell my kids, 'Do not ever share the recipes.'"
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Windy weather leads to advisory and fire weather watch in parts of Bay Area
The wind is picking up in the Bay Area this weekend, starting with some acceleration Saturday as the cool down continues. There are wind advisories along the coast on Saturday and further inland, a fire weather watch for Sunday.
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
Mountain lion spotted in East Bay hills
A mountain lion was spotted taking a early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera by a Ring camera in the area.
Sierra snowstorm to bring strong winds to the Bay Area
A stark change from the hot weather this week is coming this weekend. The culprit is a fast-moving storm headed for the Sierra, which will bring snow to the passes and churn up the Bay winds.
