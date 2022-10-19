ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

everythingsouthcity.com

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Dorito

South San Francisco, CA October 20, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. We are simply perplexed that Dorito the Alaskan Husky mix hasn’t been adopted yet. This gigantic fluffy teddy bear has been waiting at our shelter for 466 days! Our hope is that making him our Pet of the Week again will spur some interest in this guy. Now onto more about Dorito. Do you dream of a partner to share the good things in life with? A partner who loves the great outdoors followed by a comforting cuddle on the sofa. Allow us to introduce you to Dorito, your dream partner. Dorito is a seven-year-old neutered male Alaskan Husky mix with soulful amber eyes. He’s brimming with impeccable manners and whip-smart intelligence. Dorito’s two favorite things in life are taking long nature hikes and snuggling. Dorito loves humans, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he should be the only pet in a home. But trust us, this handsome sweet guy is all you’ll ever need. Looking for a dog who is the complete package? Ask for Dorito ID# A898140.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown landing almost vertical, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
OAKLAND, CA
Pasadena Magazine

There’s No Place Like Napa

The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
NAPA, CA
chilledmagazine.com

Layers of Flavor at The Bungalow Kitchen, San Francisco Bay

Located along the Tiburon waterfront, The Bungalow Kitchen provides beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay making it the perfect backdrop for any occasion. With an eclectic bohemian design by renowned interior designer Martin Brudnizki, the two-story venue presents a busting social scene for Marin County locals and Bay Area residents alike.
TIBURON, CA
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections

Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

