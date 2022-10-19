Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Judge calls for another mental health evaluation …. WAVY's Regina Mobley reports. Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
WAVY News 10
World Famous Orange Crush
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire
Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3THlAZg. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton …. Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3THlAZg. Friday Night Flights...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
Man shot, another person hurt, in Suffolk incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/man-injured-after-shooting-on-brewer-ave-in-suffolk/. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-searching-for-missing-16-year-old/. Man injured after shooting on Brewer Ave in Suffolk. Man injured after shooting on Brewer Ave in Suffolk. Friday Night Flights Week 7 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 7 Full Show. Luria speaks out on timing of Trump...
WAVY News 10
Hampton falls to Richmond 41-10 on Homecoming
Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski completed 30 of 37 passes for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Spiders past the Pirates on Hampton's Homecoming. Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski completed 30 of 37 passes for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Spiders past the Pirates on Hampton's Homecoming.
WAVY News 10
50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire
WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. 50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire...
Portsmouth Vice Mayor: ‘The case against the city is a book of fairy tales’
“It is a book of fairy tales,” says Portsmouth Vice-Mayor De’Andre Barnes who spoke to 10 On Your Side regarding the 42-page wrongful termination lawsuit. “There isn’t anything in there that is true.”
WAVY News 10
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 Week 7
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the seventh week of high school coverage with games on Oct. 21, 2022.
Tuskegee Airmen Inc. seeks volunteers for Purple Bag Packing event
The Hampton site was chosen this year as one of five sites in North America to package 1,000 "Purple Bags" that will be sent to deployed warriors overseas.
WAVY News 10
'It does not get easier': Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as …. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton …. 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Burns were minor to moderate, firefighters say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TKxuSt. Pharrell Williams shares...
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
North Dakota Deputy Sheriff credits ‘a little luck’ with recovering kids abducted from Hampton
Three people are facing charges in connection with the alleged abduction: Michael Hamilton, Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton. They told investigators they were trying to take the kids to Washington State when they were caught in North Dakota, according to court documents.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
67 new Chief Petty Officers pinned at NAS Oceana
There were 67 men and women promoted Friday as the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana hosted its Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Pinning Ceremony.
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News
According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
Comments / 0