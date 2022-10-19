ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Jody Hall & Allison Shuppara-Ooton joined Fuego

October 21, 2022- Jody Hall, Director of Financial Aid and Veteran’s Aid and Allison Shuppara-Ooton, Success Coach, joined host Dr. Isaac Zuniga on Fuego to talk about registration events at Richland Community College & building community. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

History of the Heartland to throw Open House at Firehouse #3

October 20, 2022 – History of the Heartland is hosting a proper send-off for Fairview Firehouse #3 on Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free event will open the firehouse to the public. Retired Captain Mark Allen will have some of his Decatur Fire Department memorabilia on display during the event. Captain Allen will display many old photographs of the Decatur Fire Department, old sets of turnout gear and helmets during the open house.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Join us for Neuhoff Media Night at Boo at the Zoo

Join Neuhoff Media at Scovill Zoo Friday, October 28th for some not so serious family fun!. Tickets are required for this event, so make sure you get yours as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy