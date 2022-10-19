October 20, 2022 – History of the Heartland is hosting a proper send-off for Fairview Firehouse #3 on Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free event will open the firehouse to the public. Retired Captain Mark Allen will have some of his Decatur Fire Department memorabilia on display during the event. Captain Allen will display many old photographs of the Decatur Fire Department, old sets of turnout gear and helmets during the open house.

