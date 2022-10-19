Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Jody Hall & Allison Shuppara-Ooton joined Fuego
October 21, 2022- Jody Hall, Director of Financial Aid and Veteran’s Aid and Allison Shuppara-Ooton, Success Coach, joined host Dr. Isaac Zuniga on Fuego to talk about registration events at Richland Community College & building community. Listen to the podcast now!
History of the Heartland to throw Open House at Firehouse #3
October 20, 2022 – History of the Heartland is hosting a proper send-off for Fairview Firehouse #3 on Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free event will open the firehouse to the public. Retired Captain Mark Allen will have some of his Decatur Fire Department memorabilia on display during the event. Captain Allen will display many old photographs of the Decatur Fire Department, old sets of turnout gear and helmets during the open house.
Sanitary District of Decatur Inspires DPS Students to Play a Part in Water Pollution Prevention Partnership
October 20, 2022 – The Sanitary District of Decatur (SDD) and Decatur Public Schools (DPS) are officially kicking off a new partnership aimed at educating students on the importance of water sustainability and the means to achieve it through sanitation and pollution prevention. Starting on October 24, DPS students...
Join us for Neuhoff Media Night at Boo at the Zoo
Join Neuhoff Media at Scovill Zoo Friday, October 28th for some not so serious family fun!. Tickets are required for this event, so make sure you get yours as soon as possible.
