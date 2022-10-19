When Sofia Wylie was a little girl, she’d dip her finger in water and pray to God, asking to be transformed into a mermaid. Inspired by her love of fantasy movies, fairy tales, and a redheaded Ariel, she’d wish to escape to a place like an underwater kingdom far, far away from her predominantly white suburb in the Arizona desert. “I was always wondering why I didn’t look like everybody else, and why I didn’t feel like I belonged with everybody else,” Wylie says. In her imagination, she’d no longer be a fish out of water. While she never got an iridescent tail or a tiara, her wish came true in a very different way: at just 18 years old, she’s now a certified Disney star.

