Alexa From Love Is Blind Teased A "Spicy" Season On IG 👀
On Love Is Blind, contestants meet each other while totally isolated in pods. It’s during that time in the pods that they get to know each other and decide whether or not they want to get engaged. But once they leave the pods and actually get to see each other in person, the real fun begins. In an Instagram about her time on the show, Alexa Alfia from Love Is Blind Season 3 teased a “spicy” season ahead, so it sounds like that in-person part of the show is going to get *very* interesting.
SK From Love Is Blind Is Already Super Accomplished
There’s only so much the contestants can learn about each other while in the pods on Love Is Blind. Sure, they can have lengthy discussions during their literally blind dates with each other, but so many of the important moments in relationships happen in person. So on LIB, even though the relationships begin in the pods, they really only get going in earnest once the couples meet in the real world. For SK Alagbada and his partner in Love Is Blind Season 3, the relationship definitely changed outside the pods.
Taylor's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Is Riddled With Brilliant Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Anti-Hero,” is a major hit with Swifties because the lyrics are so vulnerable. Throughout the track, Swift opens up about her biggest insecurities, from feeling like the whole world is against her to thinking she’s not smart or pretty enough. The “Anti-Hero” music video only adds to the meaning behind the song because it brings Swift’s darkest thoughts to life but in a humorous way.
Grey's Anatomy Is Doing A Halloween Ep & The Promo Is Spooky AF
Hospitals and Halloween kind of go hand in hand. Blood and gore make for festive decorations during Halloween, and hospitals are full of all that. So it makes perfect sense that Grey’s Anatomy is doing a Halloween episode. The Season 19, Episode 4 promo shows that Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is for a very spooky night.
FYI: Cole From Love Is Blind Posts Fishing Pics On IG
Cole Barnett from Love Is Blind Season 3 is full of surprises. The Fort Worth-based realtor seems like a simply goofy guy, but over the course of the first few episodes of LIB Season 3, he reveals a much more serious side, one that’s looking for a truly deep connection with his partner. It’s that serious side that helps him connect with Zanab Jaffrey in the pods. But, there’s even more to uncover about Cole, including the surprising fact that much of his Instagram is devoted to fishing.
American Horror Story's Season 11 Soundtrack Is Full Of '80s Nostalgia
One of the essential parts of a period piece is getting the details right. That can be anything from hemlines to accessories to the aural wallpaper of a show. It’s part of what makes shows like Stranger Things or Everything I Know About Love fun: Their soundtracks bring back the bops of their time. With AHS: NYC set in the LGBTQ+ community in 1981, American Horror Story’s Season 11 soundtrack song choices are divine.
This Midnights Song Will Forever Be Part Of Taylor & Joe's Love Story
The hype for Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, couldn’t be more real. In the lead-up to the LP’s release, Swift has been teasing out bits and pieces of the project, from the tracklist through her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series to the lyrical content of each of the songs.
The New AHS Promo Digs Deeper Into The Mystery
One could forgive viewers for missing the return of American Horror Story on FX and Hulu. The series, known for its spoilerphobic minimal marketing, had difficulty competing for attention against larger shows. But the series — which dropped a double-episode premiere on Oct. 19 — is a return to form and an excellent reason to settle back into the AHS fandom. Moreover, the promo for American Horror Story Season 11 promises a double shot next week, with Episodes 3 and 4 arriving back-to-back.
Sofia Wylie Is In It For The Long Haul
When Sofia Wylie was a little girl, she’d dip her finger in water and pray to God, asking to be transformed into a mermaid. Inspired by her love of fantasy movies, fairy tales, and a redheaded Ariel, she’d wish to escape to a place like an underwater kingdom far, far away from her predominantly white suburb in the Arizona desert. “I was always wondering why I didn’t look like everybody else, and why I didn’t feel like I belonged with everybody else,” Wylie says. In her imagination, she’d no longer be a fish out of water. While she never got an iridescent tail or a tiara, her wish came true in a very different way: at just 18 years old, she’s now a certified Disney star.
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 19, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 19, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Meghan's First Statement Following Queen Elizabeth's Death Is So Touching. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released...
Chrissy Teigen's Home Baking Mixes Line Includes Banana Bread
Followers of Chrissy Teigen on IG know that one of her favorite places to be is in the kitchen, cooking up something delicious. And now, Chrissy Teigen’s home baking mixes line is making home baking easier than ever with pre-measured baking mixes that minimize your ingredients. The model, mom, and internet personality’s brand Cravings, named after her line of cookbooks, created the collection of mixes adapted from her tested and loved recipes. It’s Teigen’s first-ever food product launch with Cravings, and if her best-selling recipe books tell us anything, we’re in for a sweet treat.
Grey Poupon's “Don't Worry Dijon" Has Olivia Wilde Dressing Vibes
It’s been said before, but I’ll say it again: I am worrying, darling. We’re well past spit-gate, but the latest Olivia Wilde drama surrounds some salad dressing. It’s not just any dressing though, it’s “special dressing,” according to Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny — a salad dressing that reportedly is “lay in front of a car to stop it from leaving” good. OK, Wilde and Sudeikis jointly denied the rumors, but the buzz around the dressing remains. It calls, in part, for Grey Poupon mustard, and the Dijon mustard brand has released its own limited-edition “Don’t Worry Dijon'' jars, unofficially inspired by Wilde’s salad dressing. Here’s how to get your hands on a special jar to get in on the joke.
