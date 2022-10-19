ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'

Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Page Six

Matthew Perry: I ‘nearly died’ a few years ago when colon burst from drug use

Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” a few years ago at age 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse. While the “Friends” alum said at the time of his health scare that he suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” he now admits that he actually spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to treat the health crisis. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he told People. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO...
