Matthew Perry Reflected On Taking 55 Vicodin Every Day At One Point While Filming "Friends": "I Couldn't Stop Because The Disease And The Addiction Is Progressive"
"Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'
Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
AOL Corp
Matthew Perry was on life support with a '2% chance to live' after his colon burst from opioid abuse in 2018
Matthew Perry is lucky to be alive. The Friends star, 53, details his struggles with opioid and alcohol addiction in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which comes out Nov. 1. He spoke to People magazine about his revelations, including that he was given a "2% chance to live" just four years ago when was on life support.
Matthew Perry: I ‘nearly died’ a few years ago when colon burst from drug use
Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” a few years ago at age 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse. While the “Friends” alum said at the time of his health scare that he suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” he now admits that he actually spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to treat the health crisis. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he told People. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO...
