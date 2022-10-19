ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

These Democrats flipped House in 2018. 2022 will be harder.

WASHINGTON — Moments after she flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in 2018, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne declared that “Washington doesn't have our back and we deserve a heck of a lot better.”. Now seeking a third term in one of the most competitive House races, Axne is...
IOWA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Kearney Hub

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the “rest of the world is looking” to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign for the Senate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kearney Hub

Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign. Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Kearney Hub

Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender

WASHINGTON — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Wednesday. The action, part of the agency's "Equity Action Plan," follows through on a March announcement to do so by the agency's acting...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kearney Hub

Court temporarily blocks loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EDT

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist. LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.
ALABAMA STATE
Kearney Hub

Climate questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?

Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven't been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, while others have had their entire communities wiped out.
Kearney Hub

Analysis: The ripples of war

LONDON — It's not a war, Vladimir Putin said then — and says now. It's a "special military operation." In most every sense of the term, though, Russia's war in Ukraine is precisely that. When a nation is at war, even if it claims it is not, the...
Kearney Hub

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy