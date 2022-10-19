Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
shepherdexpress.com
Women Debating Science in Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘The How and the Why’
The How and the Why is a show where scientific theories meet educated, hard working women in a beautiful story of science, motherhood, and personal growth. Renaissance Theaterworks is dedicated to bringing insightful works performed by women to everyone that enters their theater, making them a company sure to leave a lasting impression on the Milwaukee theater scene.
shepherdexpress.com
Making the Scene with DJ Megadon
DJ Megadon, otherwise known as Christiaan Cocroft, lives to entertain folks across Milwaukee with a wide variety of music. He learned to DJ a few years back by attending DJ Bizzon’s Scratch Sessions and would spend many hours and many months practicing in his basement. Now he’s become a premier DJ to know in Milwaukee and has performed everywhere from Cactus Club to Mad Planet to Quarters Rock ‘n Roll Palace to The Back Room at Colectivo plus he’s been involved with Midcoast Collective as their house DJ and as part of their record label.
shepherdexpress.com
Shanti Lleone, Eclectic and Home Again
“‘Where are you from?’ has perplexed me,” says currently Milwaukee-based singer Shanti Lleone. It’s a question she has had some difficulty answering. “I went to middle school and high school here," Lleone says of her tenure at Milwaukee High School of the Arts. “I don’t talk about it because I went to 13 different schools and lived in eight states and a couple countries,” she continues. “But my mom has lived here,” she adds, “and because of her, I have had a home base here for my adult life.”
shepherdexpress.com
Palm Ghosts to Bring ‘Lost Frequencies’ to Company Brewing
Some bands are influenced by a previous era. Others blatantly steal sounds under the guise of an “homage.” Bands like Nashville’s Palm Ghosts, however, feel like they could be embedded in the goth and new wave sounds of a previous era without feeling the slightest out of place. The band simply does dark, brooding music well, and you can hear that on 2021’s The Lost Frequency, and Lifeboat Candidate, its pandemic-produced predecessor. The band, however, is showing a brighter side of their demeanor on upcoming album Post Preservation, and will be taking their shifting sounds to Company Brewing in Riverwest on Friday night. Ahead of the show, we talked with Joe Lekkas from the band about what is on the horizon.
shepherdexpress.com
Gathering Place Brewing Company: ‘Rooted in Tradition, Inspired by Tomorrow’
Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E Vienna Ave.) is a taproom and brewery in the Riverwest neighborhood. They opened in 2017 with two main goals: to make quality European-style beers with an American twist and to be a community center gathering place—hence their name. In 2019 they initiated their $1 for Milwaukee Program where a portion of sales is contributed to non-profit groups making a difference in the community. Each month a new local nonprofit receives 20% of online and taproom sales from each Thursday of that month.
shepherdexpress.com
All Roads Lead to Nite Owl Drive-In
While it’s nearing the end of the season for the Nite Owl Drive-In Ice Cream Parlor & Sandwich Shoppe (830 E. Layton Ave.), you can still get a little taste of summer to-go. I slept on hitting up this classic joint when it could have been my go-to all summer, but it hits the spot even on a cool, fall day.
