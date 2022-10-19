Some bands are influenced by a previous era. Others blatantly steal sounds under the guise of an “homage.” Bands like Nashville’s Palm Ghosts, however, feel like they could be embedded in the goth and new wave sounds of a previous era without feeling the slightest out of place. The band simply does dark, brooding music well, and you can hear that on 2021’s The Lost Frequency, and Lifeboat Candidate, its pandemic-produced predecessor. The band, however, is showing a brighter side of their demeanor on upcoming album Post Preservation, and will be taking their shifting sounds to Company Brewing in Riverwest on Friday night. Ahead of the show, we talked with Joe Lekkas from the band about what is on the horizon.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO