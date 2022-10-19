ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

Growing concerns after FDA announces nationwide Adderall shortage

PHOENIX — There is growing concern among people, especially parents, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall. Adderall is a medication that helps thousands of parents to treat children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, or ADHD. As a mother herself raising a...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Cases climbing as concern grows in AZ over child respiratory virus

PHOENIX — New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 322 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Arizona, putting the season total at 583 since October 2nd. According to the report, cases are up 341% compared to a typical RSV season. RSV is a respiratory virus...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RSV surge overwhelming hospitals, concerning for parents and doctors

PHOENIX — An RSV outbreak is overwhelming hospitals across the country, causing a shortage of bed space in many cases. Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is a respiratory illness with symptoms like the flu and COVID-19 that typically takes hold in children. According to the Arizona Department of Health...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE

