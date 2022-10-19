Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Growing concerns after FDA announces nationwide Adderall shortage
PHOENIX — There is growing concern among people, especially parents, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall. Adderall is a medication that helps thousands of parents to treat children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, or ADHD. As a mother herself raising a...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing BIG changes to AZ this weekend
PHOENIX — With high pressure in control, temperatures have been warming up all week. Phoenix hit 91 degrees Thursday afternoon and will top out near 90 again on Friday. Then, we're tracking a major cool-down this weekend. As our next storm system moves in, temperatures will drop, winds will...
ABC 15 News
Cases climbing as concern grows in AZ over child respiratory virus
PHOENIX — New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 322 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Arizona, putting the season total at 583 since October 2nd. According to the report, cases are up 341% compared to a typical RSV season. RSV is a respiratory virus...
ABC 15 News
Nevada resident who died from brain-eating amoeba may have been exposed at Lake Mead in Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed that a Clark County resident has died from a brain-eating amoeba. The district sent a letter with information on this incident Wednesday afternoon. The amoeba was identified as Naegleria fowleri. The patient was a male, under the age of...
ABC 15 News
RSV surge overwhelming hospitals, concerning for parents and doctors
PHOENIX — An RSV outbreak is overwhelming hospitals across the country, causing a shortage of bed space in many cases. Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is a respiratory illness with symptoms like the flu and COVID-19 that typically takes hold in children. According to the Arizona Department of Health...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
ABC 15 News
Report of voter intimidation referred to Department of Justice, Arizona Secretary of State's office says
MESA, AZ — An official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office has confirmed that they have referred a report of voter intimidation to the Department of Justice and Arizona's attorney general. The SOS office tells ABC15 that a voter was approached and followed by a group of...
ABC 15 News
PHOTOS: 100 people most recently reported missing in Arizona
More than 1,000 people in Arizona are currently listed as missing on the NamUS database. Here are 100 of the most recently reported missing person cases in our state. If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact the authorities.
ABC 15 News
State Treasurer candidate Martin Quezada focusing education, environment, and housing crisis
PHOENIX — Facing off against current state treasurer Kimberly Yee in her race for reelection is Democratic State Senator Martín Quezada. Quezada is currently a 10-year veteran of serving in the state legislature but will be termed out of the Senate after this year. He's now looking to...
ABC 15 News
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
Comments / 0