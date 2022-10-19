Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tulsa police say the group has been identified. The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for missing man with medical needs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is...
KTUL
Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man after string of car break-ins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they believe could be responsible for a series of car burglaries. TPD says it has been investigating a series of car burglaries in the Tulsa area for several months, and they identified Keith Overstreet as a suspect on Oct. 12.
KTUL
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
KTUL
Family of Okmulgee homicide victims file wrongful death lawsuit against person of interest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The bodies of four missing Okmulgee men were found earlier this month in Deep Fork River. Families of three of those men filed a wrongful death lawsuit today, October 25, against the person of interest Joseph Kennedy and his wife Sandra Kennedy. Megan Gordon, Jessica...
KTUL
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
KTUL
Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Some of the 19 bodies exhumed for testing in an effort to identify victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and then reburied in an Oklahoma cemetery will be removed again starting Wednesday to gather more DNA. The latest exhumations of bodies, some of which were taken last year from...
KTUL
Funerals set for four murdered Okmulgee men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funerals are set for the four men who were found murdered in a river in Okmulgee after being missing for almost a week. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks were last seen on Oct. 9 and the bodies of the four men were found shot and dismembered in the Deep Fork River in southern Okmulgee just five days later.
KTUL
Skiatook police, Oklahoma troopers rescue driver stuck in field after hydroplaning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Police Department said a young woman had hydroplaned in her car, causing her to get stuck in a field. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and SPD pushed the vehicle in the rain and mud 200 yards to help get the lady on her way. SPD thanked...
KTUL
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man and dog
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man and his dog last seen in Okmulgee on Friday. Lonnie Leon Jones went missing from South 158 Road near Old Rocky Hill School on Friday. His black Labrador retriever is also missing.
KTUL
Man dies after being struck by box truck while crossing Interstate 44
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after being hit by a box truck while trying to cross Interstate 44 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says an unknown man was crossing I-44 eastbound near U.S. 169 at almost 10 p.m. Wednesday night when he was struck.
KTUL
Man seen stealing political signs from Tulsa yards as division worsens as election nears
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Divisiveness is leading to the majority of Republicans and Democrats believing that the other party represents a threat that could destroy America as we know it, and there are instances of tempers flaring in Tulsa as some political signs get stolen. Trena Burton has several...
KTUL
Pawnee County Sheriff's Office urges extreme caution after fires break out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With extremely dry conditions and high winds, several fires broke out across the state over the weekend. Firefighters have been working non-stop to keep them under control. One fire started in Pawnee County Saturday afternoon that forced OK-15E to shut down as the fire crossed the roadway.
KTUL
Tulsa brewery hosts Bike Night to promote suicide awareness, prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday night, Cabin Boys Brewery hosted an event to promote suicide awareness and prevention. For every pint poured during their "Bike Night," a dollar will be donated to Team Suicide Prevention to promote mental health awareness. Customers brought their bikes in for a free...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
KTUL
Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
KTUL
Public Service Company of Oklahoma celebrates 100th anniversary of Tulsa Power Station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is celebrating the Tulsa Power Station's 100th anniversary. PSO says the Oklahoma Power company began construction on the TPS building on the west bank of the Arkansas River in 1920. PSO purchased the Oklahoma Power Company in 1927 and...
KTUL
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
Comments / 0