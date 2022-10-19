ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tulsa police say the group has been identified. The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for missing man with medical needs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man after string of car break-ins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they believe could be responsible for a series of car burglaries. TPD says it has been investigating a series of car burglaries in the Tulsa area for several months, and they identified Keith Overstreet as a suspect on Oct. 12.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Funerals set for four murdered Okmulgee men

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funerals are set for the four men who were found murdered in a river in Okmulgee after being missing for almost a week. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks were last seen on Oct. 9 and the bodies of the four men were found shot and dismembered in the Deep Fork River in southern Okmulgee just five days later.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa brewery hosts Bike Night to promote suicide awareness, prevention

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday night, Cabin Boys Brewery hosted an event to promote suicide awareness and prevention. For every pint poured during their "Bike Night," a dollar will be donated to Team Suicide Prevention to promote mental health awareness. Customers brought their bikes in for a free...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
TALALA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
TULSA, OK

