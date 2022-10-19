TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funerals are set for the four men who were found murdered in a river in Okmulgee after being missing for almost a week. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks were last seen on Oct. 9 and the bodies of the four men were found shot and dismembered in the Deep Fork River in southern Okmulgee just five days later.

