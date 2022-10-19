Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Jalopnik
General Motors May Make a Midsize Hummer EV Truck
General Motors could follow up the release of the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV with a fully-electric midsize truck. The U.S. automaker is considering adding a smaller Hummer EV given the runaway success of the revived brand and latest demand for lower-emission cars, according to Bloomberg. This is an alleged...
Jalopnik
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
Jalopnik
The Ineos Grenadier, Which Is Technically Not a Land Rover Defender, Starts Production
It’s been about five years since B-Tier Brosnan-Era Bond Villain Jim Ratcliffe announced plans to build his own version of the ancient Land Rover Defender. It sounded like a crazy plan at the time, but apparently, if you’re a billionaire you can just throw money at anything you want and make it happen. And eventually, it did happen. The Ineos Grenadier is now officially in production, according to Motor1.
Jalopnik
What it's Like to Live With an Electric Motorcycle in New York City
When I tell my friends that I ride a motorcycle in New York City as my daily, they think I’m crazy. When I tell them it’s an all-electric 2022 LiveWire One, they think I’m absolutely nuts for a multitude of reasons. But an electric motorcycle is the ultimate form of transportation in the city, and I’m here to tell you why.
Jalopnik
New Jersey Bill Takes a Soft Stand Against In-Car Subscriptions
In-car subscriptions are one of those impending modern calamities that unite everyone in disgust. Nobody who isn’t a C-suite executive at at automaker or one of their suppliers wants them. It should be the job of our elected officials to shield us from the erosion of our rights as consumers (and people, but that’s a whole other story). Wouldn’t you know, my home state of New Jersey might just take a stand. Jersey!
Jalopnik
Stellantis CEO and EU Executives Can't Agree on EVs
Stellantis executives can’t seem to get on the same page as far as EVs are concerned. The head of the automaker conglomerate, CEO Carlos Tavares, insists the auto industry is rushing recklessly into the EV transition. But Uwe Hochgeschurtz, the former CEO of Opel and Vauxhall and current COO of Stellantis Europe, says the company will go purely electric because that’s what people want, as Electrek reports.
Jalopnik
Toyota Canada's Application to Buy a GR Corolla Morizo Is More Stringent Than the Ford GT's
We really do live in wild times. I mean, Toyota sells a 300-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Corolla. If you know someone who saw that one coming a decade ago, you should probably start letting them pick your lotto numbers. But if you live in Canada, the story gets even wilder. In order to buy the track-focused GR Corolla Morizo Edition, Toyota requires you fill out an application first.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Built a Mini Resort Powered Entirely by Ioniq5s
Automakers seem to be growing more aware of just how fragile our electric grid is. More and more EVs are coming equipped with either V2L (vehicle to load) or V2G (vehicle to grid) capability. This allows EVs to act as a rolling generator, able to power appliances, a home, or shore up the grid itself. Hyundai is using this capability to showcase how its Ioniq 5 EV can power a vacation rental. And if you’re in the UK, you can book a stay there to experience it.
