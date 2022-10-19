Automakers seem to be growing more aware of just how fragile our electric grid is. More and more EVs are coming equipped with either V2L (vehicle to load) or V2G (vehicle to grid) capability. This allows EVs to act as a rolling generator, able to power appliances, a home, or shore up the grid itself. Hyundai is using this capability to showcase how its Ioniq 5 EV can power a vacation rental. And if you’re in the UK, you can book a stay there to experience it.

