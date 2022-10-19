Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
5 Predictions for a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie
Black Adam has finally arrived, and it would appear that there are a few surprises that people weren’t quite ready for, which is standard for a lot of movies. After all, if everything was revealed ahead of time, it would be kind of a dull experience, right? But it’s nice to know that a movie can surprise people now and then since comic book movies do have the unfortunate downside of being predictable since there is a set formula to follow that even minor and major deviations don’t always help to break up.
TVOvermind
5 Comic Book Characters That Are Super Hard to Kill
Superheroes have held our fascination for the longest time. We marvel at their superhuman speed or incredible feats of strength. Allowing our imaginations to run riot as we take in the endless possibilities for our favorite comic book characters. And many a nerd fight has been started with the words, “But who would be harder to kill?”
TVOvermind
The Release Date of Dune Part Two Has Been Changed
In the wake of Marvel Studios changing the release dates of Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars, another studio has opted to capitalize on the massive schedule movement as Dune: Part Two has now moved to November 3, 2023. Originally, the Denis Villeneuve sequel was reportedly set for November 17, 2023. This is actually a smart move as the 17th is jam-packed with new releases: Trolls 3, Imaginary Friends, and A Simple Favor 2 are also scheduled for that same date.
TVOvermind
Jason Momoa: An Unmissable Face on Movie Screens
There are a handful of actors who have a commanding screen presence like Jason Momoa. Depending on when you caught on with the Jason Momoa fever, you probably know him as Khal Drogo or as the face of Aquaman. Since he made his entry into television playing the character of...
TVOvermind
5 Underrated Horror Movies
It’s very easy to think of why movie critics and even the fans don’t respect every horror movie that comes to light, especially since a lot of them are remakes, some of them are seriously lacking in the originality department, and some are just that bad. But there are plenty of horror movies that tend to get overlooked and underrated for reasons that are hard to figure out.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Piranha 3DD
Every generation has its schlocky horror movies, but over the past two to three decades, it’s been kind of obvious that technology has been making it even easier to come up with more and more movies that are absolutely brainless but are embraced by the fanbase anyway. The Pirahna...
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Quantum of Solace
For one reason or another, Quantum of Solace feels as though it’s the least memorable Bond movie in the Daniel Craig era, though it’s easy to think that a lot of people would gladly argue with this point since it might stand out as one of the best to several fans. But the whole idea of the hero taking on an environmentalist villain sounds like something that might have been better off as a Captain Planet plot rather than a 007 movie. Still, the chance to see a couple of other Bond girls enter the category was nice, even if there are people out there that might bristle at the term ‘Bond girl’ for various reasons.
TVOvermind
The Five Richest Cast Members of “The Staircase”
The Staircase is a star-studded miniseries that aired on HBO earlier this year. It depicts the story of novelist and convicted murderer Michael Peterson, who was accused of bludgeoning his wife, Kathleen, to death. The miniseries was based on a 2004 documentary about the case, which shared a similar title as this series. The Staircase was created by Antonio Campos, who had previously worked on movies like Simon Killer, Christine, and The Devil All The Time.
TVOvermind
The 5 Worst Siblings in the Marvel Universe
Those of us that have siblings know what it’s like to grow up with older and younger brothers and sisters that are either our best friends or are bound to be the bane of our existence now and then. Just imagine if your sibling has powers of some sort and how the difficulty they present would grow exponentially. In the Marvel Universe, there are many siblings that have had to deal with their own powers as well as those of their closest relatives, and sometimes it’s truly a sight to behold.
TVOvermind
The 5 Best Aquatic Monsters in Movies
People are easily terrified when watching a lot of different horror movies, but there’s a quality to aquatic environments that make the monsters even more terrifying, and it’s the fact that in the water, humans are kind of out of luck if a monster happens along and decides to be aggressive. Going up against a creature whose natural habitat counts as difficult and sometimes deadly terrain for humans is enough to give people the willies when thinking about setting foot into a large body of water again.
TVOvermind
Top Halloween Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2022
Halloween is around the corner, and with the spooky season being the favorite time of the year for so many people, many are making plans for the last day of October. If you don’t want to go trick-or-treating, maybe you have other ideas for getting in that Halloween spirit. For example, watching a movie could be a good activity.
TVOvermind
Andor: Announcement-Recap
The heat has officially been turned up on the Rebellion as Andor has showcased the effect of the ISB putting in the extra effort to squeeze their collective fist in order to squash whatever budding Rebellion is being born. As this starts up, it would appear that Luthen and Mon Mothma aren’t on the same page since Luthen is willing to go that extra mile and gain the reputation of a revolutionary, while Mon is all about being careful in order to win the type of support the Rebellion will need from within the depths of the Empire.
TVOvermind
7 Shows like “House of the Dragon” for GOT Fans
The world of Game of Thrones has once again entered our lives and blown us away. Its prequel series House of the Dragon is a must-watch for every Game of Thrones aficionado. The events in the prequel series are set almost 200 years before Game of Thrones, yet it’s filled with the same old drama, violence, political dynamics, and of course, dragons, that you will find in the fantasy world of George R. R. Martin.
TVOvermind
11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ”Stranger Things”
It has been almost six months since they aired the fourth season of Stranger Things and we don’t exactly know how long we’ll need to wait for the 5th season to come out. So, let’s ease our longing for the series with a list of unknowns about Stranger Things…
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Halloween Ends
Is anyone really surprised that there are fans of the Halloween franchise who are calling for a reshoot and more shots of Michael Myers? It’s not at all hard to think that superfans of this story would have reacted with disgust and a great deal of disappointment since this movie was far more about Corey and the apparent sickness that is Myers and how it got to Corey, forcing him to murder those who had done him wrong.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Luck”
Luck, Apple TV+’s latest offering, recently dropped on the streaming platform, and fans of animated movies can’t help but swoon over the movie’s wonderful storyline and magical visuals. Directed by Peggy Holmes, who previously worked on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Luck is written by veteran writers Jonathan Abel, Glenn Berger, and Kiel Murray writing the screenplay. Berger and Abel previously worked on the Kung Fu Panda movies.
TVOvermind
American Horror Story: NYC: Something’s Coming-Recap
One has to give it to Ryan Murphy when it comes to leaning into certain subjects and using them to promote a horror story, he’s not afraid to lean in face first and far enough to make his point felt. American Horror Story started off as a ghost story, to be certain, but it’s evolved in a manner that makes it clear that the subjects that have been taken on in recent years are as much about creating commentary on certain points in history as they are about scaring the audience, as they tend to enjoy.
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “The Mist”
The Mist, based on the science-fiction horror novella by acclaimed author Stephen King, was one of the most popular movies of 2007, the year it premiered. The film was written and directed by Frank Darabont, who had previously worked on other Stephen King adaptations, like Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, and who would also become popular for his early work on the hit AMC TV series The Walking Dead.
TVOvermind
The Cast of “Candy” and the Projects That Defined Their Careers
If you’re wondering why the cast members of Candy are so familiar, it’s because they are. The actors appearing in this series have performed in some of the most prominent blockbusters in the past few years. But before we get there, here’s a brief introduction to what Candy is about:
TVOvermind
Meet the Cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Amazon Prime Video recently dropped a new romantic TV series titled The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it has Gen Z viewers obsessed. The show is a coming-of-age romantic drama created by Jenny Han, who originally wrote the story as a novel series. Han also created another hit franchise titled To All the Boys, which has since been turned into a series on Netflix.
Comments / 0