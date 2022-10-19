For one reason or another, Quantum of Solace feels as though it’s the least memorable Bond movie in the Daniel Craig era, though it’s easy to think that a lot of people would gladly argue with this point since it might stand out as one of the best to several fans. But the whole idea of the hero taking on an environmentalist villain sounds like something that might have been better off as a Captain Planet plot rather than a 007 movie. Still, the chance to see a couple of other Bond girls enter the category was nice, even if there are people out there that might bristle at the term ‘Bond girl’ for various reasons.

