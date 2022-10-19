Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
SB Nation
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer
According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.
SB Nation
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton v Crystal Palace - Match Preview | Can the Toffees stop the rot?
Everton will look to avoid a fourth successive defeat when they take on Crystal Palace at Goodison on Saturday. The early optimism gained from a six-game unbeaten run has begun to fade as the Toffees start to slide down the table. No-one is panicking yet and the fans are still...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Fifth will attempt to overtake fourth in a tantalizing Stamford Bridge battle on Saturday evening, as Chelsea and Manchester United renew hostilities in the Premier League. The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in midweek, while Erik ten Hag’s team convincingly put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in a 2-0 victory.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Aston Villa: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will look for a return to winning ways against Aston Villa this weekend, with Blues boss Brian Sorensen expecting an exciting game at Bescot Stadium. The fixture will be the first of two meetings between the sides, as the Toffees and the Villans will clash again in the FA Women’s League Cup on Wednesday.
SB Nation
Paris Saint-Germain Féminine vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Coming off a 3-1 win against Everton away in the Women’s Super League last weekend, Chelsea travelled to Paris for their first Women’s Champions League match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage. Our opponents will most likely prove themselves tough to beat as the team who were only beaten by eventual champions Olympique Lyon in last season’s semi-finals of the continental competition.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Toothless Everton roll over for Newcastle
Check out the Instant Reaction to yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle. [RBM]. “It was frustrating in that we lost the game. I thought the performance was pretty good in footballing terms. We more than held our own, especially at the beginning of the game to silence the crowd before they scored.
SB Nation
Why Erik ten Hag banishing Cristiano Ronaldo is a pivotal moment for Manchester United
The year was 2006. It was the Carling Cup final. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were taking on Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic. United had started with the front four of Wayne Rooney, Park Ji-Sung, Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo, but some narratives were dominated by the fact that Ruud van Nistelrooy was left on the bench. Others weren’t surprised, as rumours over the past few months had been suggestive of the Dutchman’s keen desire to exit Old Trafford amidst keen interest from Real Madrid.
SB Nation
CITYZENDUCK’s Predicted XI: Manchester CIty v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in action after 6 days off. No mid-week match means the Cityzens should be rested and ready to face visitors Brighton & Hove Albion. Having lost to rival Liverpool last time out, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get on the front foot against the Seagulls. Here’s my guess at the starting line-up for City at the Etihad.
SB Nation
Liverpool Fitness Update: Is Keïta Back?
While no new injuries have been identified — though manager Jürgen Klopp was careful to note that the intensity of Wednesday’s match might have left some, who have yet to be fully assessed, slightly below full fitness. Naby Keïta, who has been long out with various injuries...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City v Brighton Preview, Stones Returns, £1 Billion Baby?, and More...
It's Matchday for Manchester City, and this time the Men have a home tilt against Brighton & Hove Albion while the Women travel to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines to get you ready for both matches. Manchester City vs. Brighton: predicted starting XI - Laura...
SB Nation
Reading 2-0 Bristol City: Player Ratings
Did nothing wrong and wasn't called into major action, although he did a great job winding up the travelling fans behind him in the second half. A mixture of good defensive work in front of him and Bristol City's inadequacies meant he faced precisely zero shots on target. Still, a solid afternoon.
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Casemiro rescues a point at Stamford Bridge
Points shared in the south today as Manchester United pulled out a 1-1 draw at the death against Chelsea. The match was a frustrating one, full of seemingly missed opportunities, but they leave without dropping all three points against difficult opposition. Manchester United showed a lot of promise in the...
SB Nation
‘It had everything’ - Lampard hails Everton performance in victory over Crystal Palace
Frank Lampard praised his Everton players for a performance that “had everything” as the Toffees comfortably beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park. In arguably their the best display of the campaign so far, the Blues took an early lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first goal of the season and rarely looked like surrendering their advantage.
SB Nation
Ronaldo banished from first-team squad after walk out
There is no doubt who is in charge at Manchester United, and it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. A club statement...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
David de Gea - 6 Didn’t really have a lot to do besides the penalty. Went the wrong way. Carried the ball nicely on a few occasions but ran into a cul-de-sac with the same run. Raphael Varane - 8 It was painful viewing. We hope he recovers in...
Comments / 0