In context: With the kind of focus that most organizations are putting on the application side of digital transformation, it's easy to forget what a critical role data plays in these efforts. Yes, the move to cloud-native, container-based applications — whether hosted in public or private clouds — is critical, but so are projects to organize and analyze the vast amounts of data that most organizations generate or have access to. In particular, the need to support data portability and analytics tools across multiple public clouds and private clouds — the now classic "hybrid cloud" model is becoming increasingly important.

1 DAY AGO