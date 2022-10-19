Read full article on original website
Damaged European undersea cables impact internet connectivity worldwide
Why it matters: Multiple undersea cables in the south of France were cut overnight, making Internet access unreliable globally. Engineers fixed one broken link, and investigations are still ongoing. Fingers have been pointed at Russian submarines because of the Ukraine conflict, but investigators have not yet found any evidence supporting this assumption.
American Airlines deployed bot detectors to cripple an app its flight attendants find vital for their work
In context: Off-hours might not accurately describe the ground time of flight attendants since much of it is spent planning their next flight. Help from the airlines they work for is less than efficient since there are no real-time updates on the numerous daily flight delays and roster schedules unless the attendant enjoys hanging out in the airport or monitoring an employee portal 24/7.
Some users warn against installing iOS 15.7.1 beta after it breaks Face ID
In brief: Early versions of operating systems usually come with a warning that users may encounter bugs with varying degrees of seriousness. The one found by some users of Apple's iOS 15 beta is definitely on the far end of the 'bad' scale: it's stopping Face ID from working. User...
Silicon Photonics: 1.84 petabits per second sent through a single photonic chip/fiber optic cable combo
Forward-looking: Scientists from Copenhagen were able to transfer twice the size of everyday's Internet traffic through a single fiber optic cable, an unprecedented feat that could bring silicon photonics one step closer to reality with massive improvements for everyone. Scientists at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) have scored a...
A first-generation iPhone sold for almost $40,000 at auction
What just happened? Over the weekend, someone paid almost $40,000 for a smartphone. No, it wasn't gold-plated or diamond encrusted. It didn't even have decent specs — a two-megapixel camera, less than 32GB of storage, and a 3.5-inch display. So what made it so valuable? It was an unopened first-gen iPhone.
KataOS is Google's new operating system for machine learning applications
Why it matters: Google is designing an operating system for embedded applications that runs machine learning algorithms. KataOS' main targets are security and privacy protection, working with open source technologies that were created just for that. As Stadia recently showed, Google is always working on new "experimental" technologies even if...
Someone wrote a Javascript app that accurately emulates Windows 95 on almost any platform
Throwback Thursday: Are you yearning for the days when operating systems were simpler and less bloated? If you have fond memories of the early days of Microsoft Windows and want a quick nostalgia fix, instead of pulling that 1995 laptop out of the attic, just download Windows 95.exe. You may...
Next-gen Thunderbolt can sometimes reach 120Gbps, just like USB4 2.0
Bottom line: Hot on the heels of the recently-published USB4 2.0 specification, the next generation of Thunderbolt promises similar capabilities. Thunderbolt and USB4 have been in lock-step for a while in terms of bandwidth due to their close relationship. Intel shed more light on the successor to Thunderbolt 4 on...
Microsoft is testing its own CCleaner alternative
In brief: Many users like to keep their systems clean of unnecessary files with apps like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner. Microsoft appears to be quietly working on a first-party alternative that could soon appear on the Microsoft Store, but it might also just be another way to push the company's Edge browser.
Microsoft lays off under 1,000 employees across multiple divisions
What just happened? Microsoft has become the latest tech giant to lay off employees, again, as the economic downturn impacts even the most established industry titans. The company cut jobs across multiple divisions and locations yesterday in a move Microsoft has defined as "structural adjustments." Axios writes that while Microsoft...
Cloudera extends open data lakehouse benefits to the hybrid cloud
In context: With the kind of focus that most organizations are putting on the application side of digital transformation, it's easy to forget what a critical role data plays in these efforts. Yes, the move to cloud-native, container-based applications — whether hosted in public or private clouds — is critical, but so are projects to organize and analyze the vast amounts of data that most organizations generate or have access to. In particular, the need to support data portability and analytics tools across multiple public clouds and private clouds — the now classic "hybrid cloud" model is becoming increasingly important.
Microsoft reportedly planning Xbox mobile game store
The big picture: As UK regulators continue scrutinizing Microsoft's historic acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft revealed plans to build a mobile game store with Activision's franchises as flagships. Even with those iconic IPs, taking on Google and Apple is a herculean task. As the UK's Competition and Markets Authority closely...
VESA updates all DisplayPort 2.0 products to the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard
In a nutshell: The new spec includes improvements to make DisplayPort tunneling through a USB4 link more efficient and, thus, allows higher concurrent data transfer speeds. DisplayPort 2.1 cables also have more stringent requirements, allowing them to be longer without compromising on the supported bandwidth. VESA announced that it released...
YouTube Premium family plan gets a $5 monthly price hike
In a nutshell: YouTube Premium for families is getting a price hike that'll bring the service more in line with its moniker. The YouTube Premium family plan now commands $22.99 per month for new subscribers, up from the previous $17.99 rate. A subscription offers an ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music experience for the primary account holder and up to five additional family members in the same household.
Mark Zuckerberg claims iMessage is less secure than WhatsApp
Why it matters: The heads of WhatsApp and parent company Meta have opened another round of verbal jousting over who has the best and most secure messaging service. Like before, the main flashpoints are cloud backup security and cross-platform interoperability. This week's new advertisement for WhatsApp is the latest jab...
Apple cuts iPhone 14 Plus production by up to 90% on back of weak demand
In brief: It seems the iPhone 14 Plus isn't proving as popular as Cupertino had hoped. Following earlier reports that demand for the larger version of the non-Pro handset was low, we're now hearing that Apple has instructed two suppliers to lower production by 90%, less than two weeks after the phone debuted.
Chip delivery times see biggest decline in years as shortages alleviate
What just happened? The chip crisis has been a depressingly familiar topic in news cycles over the last 12 months, but the bad old days of demand massively outweighing supply look to be over. More evidence of this is chip delivery times, which saw their biggest decline in years last month, falling by four days.
