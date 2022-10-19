Mrs. Sharon Laverne Addison

Mrs. Sharon Laverne Addison , age 60 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.

She was born July 29, 1962 in Polk County, daughter of the late Ernest “Ernie” Odell Rutledge and the late Billie Wayne Elders Rutledge. Sharon was a 1980 graduate of Rockmart High School and a member of the Bellview Baptist Church.

She was employed by the Paulding County DFCS Office as a billing clerk. She loved animals, especially her dogs, UGA Football and the Atlanta Braves. Sharon enjoyed taking photos and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jamie Addison of Rockmart; a daughter and son-in-law, Keisha and Daniel Teal of Rockmart; three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Jessica Head of Wisconsin, Nick and Cassie Addison of Rockmart, and Roy and Jessica Addison of Monroe; three sisters, Sherri Rutledge of Cedartown, Lisa (Steve) McCoy of Virginia and Deanna (David) Strickland of Aragon; brother, Richard (P.J.) Rutledge of Acworth; ten grandchildren, Levi, Blake, Briar, Marybeth, RJ, Owen, Chandler, Luke, Hunter and Illianna.

Funeral services for Mrs. Addison will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bellview Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Teal officiating. Interment service will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Addison will lie in state at the church on Thursday prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Brian Strickland, Alex Garland, Eric Head, Nick Addison, Roy Addison and Nick Gibbs.

The family will receive friends at the Freeman Harris Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Laverne Addison.

The post Sharon Laverne Addison appeared first on Polk Today .